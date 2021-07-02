Prayer and Fulfilled Prophecy Help Three Brothers to Endure Persecution

On July 16 and 17, 2019, Federal Security Service (FSB) officers conducted searches of homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. As a result, Aleksey Oreshkov and Aleksandr Vavilov were interrogated and subsequently placed in pretrial detention. Aleksey was detained for 211 days followed by 31 days under house arrest. Aleksandr spent 241 days in detention.

While in detention, Aleksey prayed more often and more intensely than ever before. Each day as he awoke, he prayed to have the proper view of the day’s challenges and to remain loyal and to stay spiritually minded. Additionally, he says: “At the end of the day, my prayers were longer and deeper, and I tried to mention all the brothers by name. I prayed for the detention center staff, my cellmates, the investigator, my family, the congregation, and the organization.”

Aleksandr Vavilov says: “Jehovah has become so close to me. I feel that he is not only taking me and leading me by the hand but also carrying me in his hands like a shepherd carries a little sheep. His care has become more abundantly clear at every turn.”

On September 21, 2020, Aleksandr Rakovskiy was also charged and added to Brother Oreshkov and Brother Vavilov’s case. All three brothers are being accused of, among other things, participating in religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses. They are under travel restrictions.

Aleksandr Rakovskiy has found that meditating on Bible prophecies, especially those about the king of the north, helps him to endure. He relates: “It helps me to focus less on distressing thoughts and more on prophecies regarding persecution and their fulfillment. It also helps me to put more focus on Jehovah’s promise to support us under such conditions.”

We are confident that these three brothers will continue to maintain a positive attitude as their strong faith helps them to endure this trial.—Philippians 1:29.