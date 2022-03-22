Prayer and Bible Reading Strengthen Endurance

Nikolay Saparov

Born: 1981 (Saint Petersburg, Leningrad Region)

Biography: Worked as a supervisor for a trading company

Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1997. Married Nataliya in 2004. They have one daughter

Personal Comments from Nikolay’s wife, Nataliya

What helps Nikolay to cope while in pretrial detention?

Over the course of three months, Nikolay managed to read through the entire Bible twice. His mood is very upbeat. He is praying a lot and says that he has developed a much closer relationship with Jehovah. Although Nikolay has not received our letters, we do regularly receive his. He expresses so much love and care for us! And he shares the things he has been meditating on and how Jehovah is supporting him.

What is helping you to endure?

We have only been allowed one visitation since he was detained. Being separated is very challenging. I wake up each morning with tears in my eyes, knowing that I have to spend yet another day without my beloved husband. So the first thing I do is pray until I start to feel better. Then I set aside at least one hour for my personal Bible reading. Because of this, I have a special sense of how near Jehovah is to me.