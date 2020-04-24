Prayer, Study, and Spiritual Encouragement Help Brothers Endure Months of Pretrial Detention, House Arrest

On October 9, 2018, authorities searched 14 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kirov. As a result, Brothers Maksim Khalturin, Vladimir Korobeynikov, Andrzej Oniszczuk, Andrey Suvorkov, and Yevgeniy Suvorkov were detained. They were subsequently placed in a pretrial detention center. In January and July 2019, Brothers Vladimir Vasilyev and Yuriy Geraskov were also charged.

Vladimir Korobeynikov was detained for more than two months. He was released under house arrest so that he could care for his ill wife and daughter. Maksim and Andrey were held in the detention center for more than three months. Yevgeniy was held for about five months. Andrzej was in the detention center for 327 days. Several of these brothers were transferred to house arrest. They have since been released but are still restricted from leaving their communities.

While in detention, it was challenging for the brothers to be separated from their families. But they were confident that Jehovah would care for their loved ones.

For instance, Vladimir Korobeynikov’s wife, Olga, is disabled. He explains: “The most difficult thing was the realization that I had left my helpless wife alone at home.” He further relates that her mobile phone was taken during the search. That concerned Vladimir until he received a letter from one of his spiritual sisters assuring him that fellow believers were caring for his wife. He later received a very comforting letter from Olga confirming her well-being.

The restrictions on their movements and their “extremist” status have created additional problems. For example, it is difficult for the brothers to find reliable work. Additionally, they cannot access their bank accounts.

However, Yevgeniy states: “Jehovah provides in abundance for all our needs. Like the Israelites in the wilderness, we do not lack for anything. We fully experience how Jehovah’s family shows material, emotional, and spiritual care.”

The brothers say that prayer, personal study, and Bible reading helped them remain steadfast and courageous. For example, Vladimir Vasilyev explains: “The events described in the Bible help us understand that Jehovah has everything under control. Consequently, our faith in God is strengthened, and of course, our trust in him grows.”

While the case has created hardships for our dear brothers and their families, we know that they will continue to put their trust in Jehovah. They continue to endure, knowing that “mere man” cannot cause lasting harm.—Psalm 56:4.