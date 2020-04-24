APRIL 22, 2021
RUSSIA
Prayer, Study, and Spiritual Encouragement Help Brothers Endure Months of Pretrial Detention, House Arrest
Scheduled Verdict
The Pervomayskiy District Court of Kirov will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Maksim Khalturin, Vladimir Korobeynikov, Andrzej Oniszczuk, Andrey Suvorkov, Yevgeniy Suvorkov, and Vladimir Vasilyev. *
Brother Yuriy Geraskov, who was also charged in this case, passed away before the conclusion of the trial.
Profiles
Yuriy Geraskov
Born: 1956 (Azerbaijan)
Died: April 24, 2020
Biography: Grew up loving soccer and photography. Worked for the philharmonic. Immigrated to Russia in 1993 because of the political situation in Azerbaijan. Married Alevtina in 2011. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses that same year. The couple enjoyed taking walks outside and visiting friends
Maksim Khalturin
Born: 1974 (Kirov)
Biography: As a child, developed a love for reading. First took an interest in the Bible in 1993. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1995. Cares for his elderly parents. They support his religious beliefs despite being of a different religion
Vladimir Korobeynikov
Born: 1952 (Dikson Island, Krasnoyarsk Territory)
Biography: Father was a polar oceanologist. As a child, Vladimir loved making models. Worked as a plumber and a machinist. Now retired, loves fishing
He and his wife, Olga, began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses in the early 1990’s. Was particularly impressed by Bible prophecies. Baptized in 1996. Bible principles strengthened their family, which includes an adult son and daughter
Andrzej Oniszczuk
Born: 1968 (Białystok, Poland)
Biography: Enjoyed playing soccer and lifting weights as a youth. Baptized in 1990. Moved to Kirov in 1997. Loves Russian literature. Married Anna in 2002. They love spending time outdoors, foraging for mushrooms, and playing soccer
Andrey Suvorkov
Born: 1993 (Kirov)
Biography: His mother taught him the truth from infancy. As a child, enjoyed studying science and playing sports, especially volleyball. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2007. Worked in a drug-abuse treatment center as an alternative to military service. Married his wife, Svetlana, in 2016. They love to play sports
Yevgeniy Suvorkov
Born: 1978 (Kirov)
Biography: As a child, interested in playing chess and hockey and listening to music. Works as an electrician. Started to study the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses at age 16. Baptized in 1995. Requested alternative military service when he was 18. Eventually granted civilian service after six trials. Married Svetlana in 2000 and helped to raise her son, Andrey (mentioned above)
Vladimir Vasilyev
Born: 1956 (Perm)
Biography: Enjoyed playing soccer as a child. Worked as a plumber and driver. Now retired. He and his wife, Nadezhda, began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses in the early 1990’s. Baptized in 1994
Case History
On October 9, 2018, authorities searched 14 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kirov. As a result, Brothers Maksim Khalturin, Vladimir Korobeynikov, Andrzej Oniszczuk, Andrey Suvorkov, and Yevgeniy Suvorkov were detained. They were subsequently placed in a pretrial detention center. In January and July 2019, Brothers Vladimir Vasilyev and Yuriy Geraskov were also charged.
Vladimir Korobeynikov was detained for more than two months. He was released under house arrest so that he could care for his ill wife and daughter. Maksim and Andrey were held in the detention center for more than three months. Yevgeniy was held for about five months. Andrzej was in the detention center for 327 days. Several of these brothers were transferred to house arrest. They have since been released but are still restricted from leaving their communities.
While in detention, it was challenging for the brothers to be separated from their families. But they were confident that Jehovah would care for their loved ones.
For instance, Vladimir Korobeynikov’s wife, Olga, is disabled. He explains: “The most difficult thing was the realization that I had left my helpless wife alone at home.” He further relates that her mobile phone was taken during the search. That concerned Vladimir until he received a letter from one of his spiritual sisters assuring him that fellow believers were caring for his wife. He later received a very comforting letter from Olga confirming her well-being.
The restrictions on their movements and their “extremist” status have created additional problems. For example, it is difficult for the brothers to find reliable work. Additionally, they cannot access their bank accounts.
However, Yevgeniy states: “Jehovah provides in abundance for all our needs. Like the Israelites in the wilderness, we do not lack for anything. We fully experience how Jehovah’s family shows material, emotional, and spiritual care.”
The brothers say that prayer, personal study, and Bible reading helped them remain steadfast and courageous. For example, Vladimir Vasilyev explains: “The events described in the Bible help us understand that Jehovah has everything under control. Consequently, our faith in God is strengthened, and of course, our trust in him grows.”
While the case has created hardships for our dear brothers and their families, we know that they will continue to put their trust in Jehovah. They continue to endure, knowing that “mere man” cannot cause lasting harm.—Psalm 56:4.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.