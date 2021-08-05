AUGUST 5, 2021
RUSSIA
Persistent Prayer Helps Brother Anatoliy Gorbunov Remain Joyful
Time Line
The Oktyabr’skiy District Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Anatoliy Gorbunov *
February 9, 2021
The criminal trial against Anatoliy began
September 15, 2020
Anatoliy’s home was searched for the second time. Authorities confiscated the keys to the residence
March 25, 2020
The criminal case against Anatoliy was initiated. He was charged with organizing religious meetings of a banned organization
November 7, 2018
Anatoliy’s apartment was searched early in the morning. Authorities seized a laptop, a tablet, a flash drive, a hard drive, and two phones. Anatoliy was brought to the office of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for interrogation and released after one hour
Profile
As Anatoliy and his family continue to trust in Jehovah by turning to him in prayer, we are confident that he will support them and help them to maintain their joy.—Psalm 25:1, 2.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.