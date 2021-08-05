Persistent Prayer Helps Brother Anatoliy Gorbunov Remain Joyful

Anatoliy Gorbunov

Born: 1957 (Dykanka, Ukraine)

Biography: Graduated from a school of air defense radio electronics. Served in the army for five years after working in Estonia and Kazakhstan. Married his wife, Galina, in 1978. They have two children

Always interested in whether God existed. After finding the answer to this and other important questions, he and Galina were baptized as Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1996

Personal Comments

What have you prayed to Jehovah for during this time?

The most difficult thing has been maintaining our joy, so I pray about that often. Meditating on the words of Jesus Christ and the apostle Paul about the importance of remaining joyful helps me to look at what is taking place in a positive light.

I also pray to Jehovah to help me trust in him completely. I often meditate on the words at Isaiah 41:10, which has been especially helpful. Much of my anxiety was connected with the fact that I needed to have greater reliance on Jehovah, and that I needed to take to heart what he says about his support and protection. I pray to be able to feel him holding my hand.