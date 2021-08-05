Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Brother Anatoliy Gorbunov and his wife, Galina

AUGUST 5, 2021
RUSSIA

Persistent Prayer Helps Brother Anatoliy Gorbunov Remain Joyful

Persistent Prayer Helps Brother Anatoliy Gorbunov Remain Joyful

Time Line

  1. The Oktyabr’skiy District Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Anatoliy Gorbunov *

  2. February 9, 2021

    The criminal trial against Anatoliy began

  3. September 15, 2020

    Anatoliy’s home was searched for the second time. Authorities confiscated the keys to the residence

  4. March 25, 2020

    The criminal case against Anatoliy was initiated. He was charged with organizing religious meetings of a banned organization

  5. November 7, 2018

    Anatoliy’s apartment was searched early in the morning. Authorities seized a laptop, a tablet, a flash drive, a hard drive, and two phones. Anatoliy was brought to the office of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for interrogation and released after one hour

Profile

As Anatoliy and his family continue to trust in Jehovah by turning to him in prayer, we are confident that he will support them and help them to maintain their joy.—Psalm 25:1, 2.

^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.

 

NEWS RELEASES

Persistent Prayer Helps Brother Anatoliy Gorbunov Remain Joyful

English
Persistent Prayer Helps Brother Anatoliy Gorbunov Remain Joyful
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702021097/univ/art/702021097_univ_sqr_xl.jpg