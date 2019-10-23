Persecution Met With Calm and Confidence

Anatoliy Gezik

Born: 1967 (Nezlobnaya, Stavropol Territory)

Biography: While working in a juvenile correctional facility, questioned the future prospects for the young people there and the purpose of life. Found answers by studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Married Irina in 1997. Baptized in 1998

Personal Comments

What has strengthened you during these trials?

Keeping clear in mind the new world ahead, I understand that life has a purpose and is not in vain. All of us will face trials in the near future, and the nature of those trials will vary from person to person. In order to overcome them, we need to keep Jehovah, his Son, and all the things they have already done for us close in mind. During all these trials, it seems as if Jehovah has been holding me by the hand, and when I need it, he picks me up.