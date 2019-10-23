AUGUST 26, 2022
RUSSIA
Persecution Met With Calm and Confidence
The Georgievskiy City Court of the Stavropol Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Anatoliy Gezik and his wife, Irina, and Brother Viktor Zimovskiy. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
October 23, 2019
Law enforcement officers searched the homes of three families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Georgievsk. Officers planted evidence in the homes while conducting the searches. Anatoliy, Irina, Viktor, and eight other Witnesses were detained and interrogated overnight
December 30, 2019
A criminal case was initiated against Anatoliy, Irina, and Viktor
January 23, 2020
Viktor was summoned for additional interrogation and placed in a temporary holding facility. He was transferred to pretrial detention the following day
March 23, 2020
Viktor was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest
May 6, 2020
Viktor was released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions
October 6, 2021
Viktor’s travel restrictions were lifted
March 10, 2022
The criminal trial began
As they endure with joy and hope, we are convinced that Jehovah will remain “near to all those calling on him.”—Psalm 145:18.