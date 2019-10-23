Skip to content

Left: Brother Anatoliy Gezik and his wife, Irina. Right: Brother Viktor Zimovskiy and his wife, Nadezhda

AUGUST 26, 2022
RUSSIA

Persecution Met With Calm and Confidence

The Georgievskiy City Court of the Stavropol Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Anatoliy Gezik and his wife, Irina, and Brother Viktor Zimovskiy. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. October 23, 2019

    Law enforcement officers searched the homes of three families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Georgievsk. Officers planted evidence in the homes while conducting the searches. Anatoliy, Irina, Viktor, and eight other Witnesses were detained and interrogated overnight

  2. December 30, 2019

    A criminal case was initiated against Anatoliy, Irina, and Viktor

  3. January 23, 2020

    Viktor was summoned for additional interrogation and placed in a temporary holding facility. He was transferred to pretrial detention the following day

  4. March 23, 2020

    Viktor was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest

  5. May 6, 2020

    Viktor was released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions

  6. October 6, 2021

    Viktor’s travel restrictions were lifted

  7. March 10, 2022

    The criminal trial began

Profiles

As they endure with joy and hope, we are convinced that Jehovah will remain “near to all those calling on him.”—Psalm 145:18.

 

