Vladimir Skachidub

Born: 1961 (Pavlovskaya, Krasnodar Territory)

Biography: After serving in the army, studied radio engineering at a school in Taganrog, Rostov Region. Lost his parents in death at age 25. Returned to his hometown to care for his sister, Nataliya, who was 15 years old at the time. She died of leukemia in 2003. Vladimir last worked as a machinist in an auto parts plant. Enjoys taking photographs and playing guitar

Became curious about the Bible when Nataliya and her friend Galina were contacted by Jehovah’s Witnesses. Was impressed by the explanation of creation and eventually accepted a Bible study. Stopped smoking tobacco and abusing alcohol. Married Galina in 1997. He was baptized in 1998 and Galina in 2016

Personal Comments

What have you prayed to Jehovah for during this time?

I prayed for holy spirit, direction, and power beyond what is normal. When the investigation got underway, . . . I prayed to sanctify Jehovah’s name as I spoke with the investigator. At the final interrogation, the investigator commended me and said that I conducted myself honorably.

What have you learned during this trial that will prepare you for trials to come?

This persecution has brought me even closer to Jehovah and taught me not to lose heart during times of difficulty but instead to trust fully in Jehovah.