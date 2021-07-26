JULY 26, 2021
RUSSIA
“Persecution Has Brought Me Even Closer to Jehovah”
Time Line
The Pavlovskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Vladimir Skachidub. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence
December 30, 2020
The first hearing commences
July 23, 2020
Placed on the federal list of extremists
June 23, 2020
Formally charged as a criminal, in part for sharing in the preaching work
Profile
We share Vladimir’s unshakable confidence that Jehovah will continue to sustain him “so that [he] may endure fully with patience and joy.”—Colossians 1:11.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.