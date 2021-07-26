Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Brother Vladimir Skachidub and his wife, Galina

JULY 26, 2021
RUSSIA

“Persecution Has Brought Me Even Closer to Jehovah”

“Persecution Has Brought Me Even Closer to Jehovah”

Time Line

  1. The Pavlovskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Vladimir Skachidub. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence

  2. December 30, 2020

    The first hearing commences

  3. July 23, 2020

    Placed on the federal list of extremists

  4. June 23, 2020

    Formally charged as a criminal, in part for sharing in the preaching work

Profile

We share Vladimir’s unshakable confidence that Jehovah will continue to sustain him “so that [he] may endure fully with patience and joy.”—Colossians 1:11.

^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.

 

Learn More

LEGAL DEVELOPMENTS

Imprisoned for Their Faith—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

“Persecution Has Brought Me Even Closer to Jehovah”

English
“Persecution Has Brought Me Even Closer to Jehovah”
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702021144/univ/art/702021144_univ_sqr_xl.jpg