FEBRUARY 13, 2023
RUSSIA
Persecution Affects Three Families in Yaroslavl
The Dzerzhinsky District Court of Yaroslavl will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Pyotr Filiznov; Brother Aleksandr Kuznetsov and his wife, Sister Mariya Kuznetsova; and Brother Andrey Vyushin. The prosecutor has yet to request potential sentences.
Profiles
We are convinced that, like these four faithful servants of Jehovah, we can be among those ‘who trust in Jehovah and cannot be shaken.’—Psalm 125:1.
Time Line
April 13, 2021
Placed in temporary detention after authorities searched their homes
April 15, 2021
Sent to pretrial detention
July 14, 2021
Released from pretrial detention and placed on travel restrictions
September 9, 2022
Criminal trial began