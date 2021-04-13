Skip to content

Top left: Brother Pyotr Filiznov. Bottom left: Brother Andrey Vyushin. Right: Brother Aleksandr Kuznetsov and his wife, Mariya

FEBRUARY 13, 2023
RUSSIA

Persecution Affects Three Families in Yaroslavl

The Dzerzhinsky District Court of Yaroslavl will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Pyotr Filiznov; Brother Aleksandr Kuznetsov and his wife, Sister Mariya Kuznetsova; and Brother Andrey Vyushin. The prosecutor has yet to request potential sentences.

Profiles

We are convinced that, like these four faithful servants of Jehovah, we can be among those ‘who trust in Jehovah and cannot be shaken.’—Psalm 125:1.

Time Line

  1. April 13, 2021

    Placed in temporary detention after authorities searched their homes

  2. April 15, 2021

    Sent to pretrial detention

  3. July 14, 2021

    Released from pretrial detention and placed on travel restrictions

  4. September 9, 2022

    Criminal trial began

 

NEWS RELEASES

