Persecution Affects Three Families in Yaroslavl

Pyotr Filiznov

Born: 1965 (Yaroslavl, Yaroslavl Region)

Biography: Cares for the maintenance of an apartment complex

Married Svetlana in 1988. They have a son and a daughter. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1997

Personal Comments

How were you affected by your experience in the detention center?

Being in the detention center was a long and stressful situation. I didn’t always understand what I could or could not do and was often afraid of doing or saying something wrong. Looking back, I realize that simply displaying the fruitage of the spirit was always the best course of action. I also now see that there is no sense in being afraid of what may happen. Jehovah has everything under control.