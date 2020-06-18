Patience Helps Brother Ivan Shulyuk Endure Persecution

Ivan Shulyuk

Born: 1976 (Nazarovo)

Biography: Orphaned at age 14. Has two older brothers. Grandfather died while imprisoned for his faith. Grandmother was exiled to Siberia

Became a plumber. Enjoys being out in nature, foraging for mushrooms, and fishing

Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1994. Married Yuliya in 2002

Personal Comments

How have you been able to endure patiently throughout this ordeal?

[Initially,] I was worried about my wife, the congregation, and the other friends who had also been searched. I wondered about what might happen next. There were a few days in the detention center when I simply could not believe that all this was happening to me.

However, I have learned to focus on the positive. There is one thing that all trials have in common: They eventually come to an end.

What Bible passage has been a source of strength to you?

I value Elisha’s words recorded at 2 Kings 6:16. Especially when I was detained, it felt like I was alone and everything was designed to work against me. This verse reminded me that “there are more who are with [me] than those who are with them,” which was a very reassuring thought.