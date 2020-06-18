FEBRUARY 16, 2022
RUSSIA
Patience Helps Brother Ivan Shulyuk Endure Persecution
The Nazarovskiy City Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Ivan Shulyuk. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
June 18, 2020
Armed law enforcement officers raided the Shulyuks’ apartment and took Ivan into custody. Placed in a temporary detention facility
June 19, 2020
Court ordered Ivan be moved to a pretrial detention center
July 9, 2020
Released from pretrial detention. Unauthorized communication with anyone outside of his home was prohibited. Ordered not to leave his home between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m., preventing him from working
August 14, 2020
Investigator sought to extend restrictions, but because of Ivan’s good reputation, this was denied. The majority of the restrictions were lifted
August 17, 2020
Travel restrictions were imposed
September 15, 2021
Criminal trial began
Profile
How grateful we are that “Jehovah knows how to rescue people of godly devotion out of trial.”—2 Peter 2:9.