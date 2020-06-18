Skip to content

Brother Ivan Shulyuk

FEBRUARY 16, 2022
RUSSIA

Patience Helps Brother Ivan Shulyuk Endure Persecution

The Nazarovskiy City Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Ivan Shulyuk. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. June 18, 2020

    Armed law enforcement officers raided the Shulyuks’ apartment and took Ivan into custody. Placed in a temporary detention facility

  2. June 19, 2020

    Court ordered Ivan be moved to a pretrial detention center

  3. July 9, 2020

    Released from pretrial detention. Unauthorized communication with anyone outside of his home was prohibited. Ordered not to leave his home between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m., preventing him from working

  4. August 14, 2020

    Investigator sought to extend restrictions, but because of Ivan’s good reputation, this was denied. The majority of the restrictions were lifted

  5. August 17, 2020

    Travel restrictions were imposed

  6. September 15, 2021

    Criminal trial began

Profile

How grateful we are that “Jehovah knows how to rescue people of godly devotion out of trial.”—2 Peter 2:9.

 

NEWS RELEASES

English
