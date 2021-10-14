OCTOBER 14, 2021
RUSSIA
Over 80 Jehovah’s Witnesses Have Received a Suspended Prison Sentence—What Is It Like?
Since April 2017, when Russia effectively banned the activity of Jehovah’s Witnesses, over 500 brothers and sisters have been arrested and charged as extremists. Some 40 Witnesses have been sentenced to prison, and 15 others have been fined. Over 80 Witnesses have been convicted and given suspended prison sentences. While they are not currently required to go to prison, these sentences are unjust and carry real consequences.
According to the Criminal Code of Russia, a judge has the power to impose a suspended prison sentence instead of prison time. If this is done, the judge will also set a period of probation and impose certain restrictions or conditions. If the probation is violated, the court can send the convicted person to prison for the original term of the suspended sentence.
What is it like to live with a suspended sentence? And how is Jehovah helping our brothers and sisters in this situation? We interviewed some who have received suspended sentences, ranging from two to six years. They provide insight into their challenges and how Jehovah has helped them to cope.
This glimpse into the lives of those who have received suspended sentences moves us to pray all the more so and specifically for them and their families. Their experiences further prove that Jehovah answers such prayers and supports his loyal servants through trials of all sorts.—2 Corinthians 1:3, 4.