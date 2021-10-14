Over 80 Jehovah’s Witnesses Have Received a Suspended Prison Sentence—What Is It Like?

Baptized: 1999

Sentence: Six-year suspended sentence

Personal Comments

How has your sentence impacted you and your daily life?

Once a month I check in with the inspector who monitors and supervises the enforcement of criminal penalties. I am not able to travel outside the city without obtaining the inspector’s personal permission, even to take care of my health.

My criminal conviction has also affected my relationships with my non-Witness relatives, who cannot understand why someone would go through all these difficulties for a religion.

How has your family been impacted, and what are they doing to cope?

Without exception, everyone in our family has experienced emotional trauma. Our chronic health issues have gotten worse. We are not able to avoid this stress completely because we realize that at any moment they could change my suspended sentence into prison time.

However, taking everything into consideration, we have a positive attitude, and these events have moved us to support our brothers and sisters who have found themselves under similar circumstances. During family worship, we review material that reminds us why this has happened to us and what was accomplished because of this: An excellent witness was given in court, in the city, and at work.

Have you experienced some unexpected blessings due to your new circumstances?

My relationship with Jehovah has reached a new level. When I see how Jehovah is directing events that I am directly involved in, it is something without compare. It helped me to see Jehovah’s caring hand.