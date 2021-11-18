Observing Creation Strengthens Brother Okhapkin

Andrey Okhapkin

Born: 1962 (Zavolzhsk, Ivanovo Region)

Biography: Worked as a computer programmer and physics teacher

Married Irina in 1987. She began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1994. Andrey joined her after becoming convinced of the existence of a Creator. Both were baptized in 1995

Personal Comments

What helped you to overcome feelings of discouragement while under house arrest?

Specific prayers to Jehovah, even if brief, helped me not to succumb to self-pity. Also, whenever I felt discouraged, I would think about Job. Jehovah used aspects of creation to remind Job of His wonderful qualities. So I tried to do the same. I took special note of the sunrise. I looked carefully at the clouds, sky, and trees. I admired the acrobatic agility of the birds. I observed the habits of the little cats and dogs living outside our building. I spent nearly five months watching all of this from my balcony. This helped me to perceive more of Jehovah’s qualities in creation. I now have a better grasp of what a loving Father Jehovah is.

How have you been encouraged by others who are enduring trials?

While I was in pretrial detention, I received a letter from another brother who was in prison. He wrote: “People ask me, ‘Have you felt afraid?’ To say no would be the wrong answer. But we need to stand up to our fears, and that is where courage comes in. As Jehovah’s servants, we are known for our courage because whenever we lack it, Jehovah supplies it. Remember, it is the size of your faith that is important, not the size of your problems.” Reading about his and others’ experiences reminded me of the need to strengthen my relationship with Jehovah and fill my mind and heart with spiritual food.