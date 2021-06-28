Roman Adestov

Born: 1976 (Kovrov)

Biography: Father died when Roman was 13 years old. Works as a gas and electric welder

Married Alina in 1999. They have one daughter

Became convinced of the Bible’s power when he saw how applying its principles changed his life. Alina was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2005 and Roman in 2006

Personal Comments

How have you been helped by your spiritual family?

It is wonderful to know that I am surrounded by others all over the world who love Jehovah just as I do! And knowing that so many of my dear brothers and sisters are praying for me has strengthened me to keep moving forward with long strides toward the new world. My wife and I have also put into practice the advice a brother gave us. He reminded us that when we stop taking an interest in others, we start feeling sorry for ourselves. We do our best to give to others, and this helps to keep us from feeling overwhelmed by our own problems. I am so grateful that Jehovah allowed me to become part of his large family.

What helps you to remain positive despite the uncertainty of your situation?

There is no way of knowing what tomorrow will bring, and I cannot prepare for every possible scenario. I can, however, remain confident that I have Jehovah’s approval and remember that he is helping me wage spiritual warfare. And if I am prepared to offer myself wholeheartedly to my loving God, Jehovah, then no one and nothing can deprive me of my joy.