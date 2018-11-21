Skip to content

Brother Sergey Kuznetsov

JANUARY 6, 2023
RUSSIA

“My Trust in Jehovah Is Only Growing Stronger”

The Nevinnomyssk City Court of the Stavropol Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Kuznetsov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

The way Jehovah has taken care of Sergey deepens our faith that He takes note of ‘all our distress’ and will ‘lift us up and carry us’ through any trial we face.—Isaiah 63:9.

  1. November 21, 2018

    Mass raids carried out in the homes of Witnesses in Nevinnomyssk, including Sergey’s home

  2. December 12, 2019

    Criminal case initiated

  3. June 18, 2020

    Added to list of extremists

  4. May 31, 2022

    Placed under travel restrictions

  5. September 7, 2022

    Criminal trial began

 

