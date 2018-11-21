Sergey Kuznetsov

Born: 1959 (Anadyr, Kazakhstan)

Biography: Worked as a shift supervisor at an electrical substation before being diagnosed with a bone marrow disease. Had two operations to remove tumors on his brain. Was left partially blind and paralyzed

Began pondering the injustice of suffering. Later contacted by Jehovah’s Witnesses and comforted by Bible truths. Baptized in 1993. Has two adult daughters who take care of him

Personal Comments

How has your relationship with Jehovah improved during this experience?

With my disability, everything is more challenging. But my trust in Jehovah is only growing stronger. Jehovah has helped me in ways I never expected. I have personally experienced the truth of Psalm 37:5: “Commit your way to Jehovah; rely on him, and he will act in your behalf.” The love and care he has shown motivates me never to give up.