JANUARY 6, 2023
RUSSIA
“My Trust in Jehovah Is Only Growing Stronger”
The Nevinnomyssk City Court of the Stavropol Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Kuznetsov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
The way Jehovah has taken care of Sergey deepens our faith that He takes note of ‘all our distress’ and will ‘lift us up and carry us’ through any trial we face.—Isaiah 63:9.
Time Line
November 21, 2018
Mass raids carried out in the homes of Witnesses in Nevinnomyssk, including Sergey’s home
December 12, 2019
Criminal case initiated
June 18, 2020
Added to list of extremists
May 31, 2022
Placed under travel restrictions
September 7, 2022
Criminal trial began