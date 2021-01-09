Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Sister Irina Perefileva

MAY 1, 2023
RUSSIA

“My Problems Are Only Temporary”

“My Problems Are Only Temporary”

The Urupskiy District Court of the Karachayevo-Circassian Republic will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Irina Perefileva. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

Like Irina, we are comforted to know that no matter how difficult the trials we face seem, they are “momentary and light” compared to the blessings Jehovah has in store for his faithful servants.—2 Corinthians 4:17.

Time Line

  1. January 9, 2021

    Home searched

  2. November 22, 2021

    Criminal case initiated

  3. November 23, 2021

    Home searched again

  4. November 29, 2021

    Charged with participating in the activities of an extremist organization

  5. October 15, 2022

    Placed under travel restrictions

  6. December 6, 2022

    Criminal trial began

 

NEWS RELEASES

“My Problems Are Only Temporary”

English
“My Problems Are Only Temporary”
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702023045/univ/art/702023045_univ_sqr_xl.jpg