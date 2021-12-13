Irina Buglak

Born: 1975 (Partizansk)

Biography: As a child, fond of chess and sports. Studied economics at university. Graduated with honors. Has worked as an accountant, librarian, and educational assistant

Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2001. Helped her older brother and her two children to develop a relationship with Jehovah

Personal Comments

What was the most difficult part of your detention?

Everything was unfamiliar . . . I didn’t know what would happen next. That uncertainty was frightening.

What has helped you to maintain your joy?

My joy comes from being close to Jehovah and from understanding the reason why these things are happening. . . . I can sense that Jehovah is with me, which means that everything is and will be all right.