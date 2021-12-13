Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Sister Irina Buglak

DECEMBER 13, 2021
RUSSIA

“My Joy Comes From Being Close to Jehovah”

“My Joy Comes From Being Close to Jehovah”

Time Line

  1. The Partizansk City Court of the Primorye Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Irina Buglak. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence

  2. August 6, 2021

    Irina’s criminal case was returned to the Partizansk City Court for trial

  3. November 30, 2020

    Absent any evidence, Irina’s case returned to the prosecutor’s office

  4. January 31, 2020

    Released from house arrest after 107 days

  5. October 16, 2019

    After spending 179 days behind bars, Irina was released from the pretrial detention center and placed under house arrest

  6. April 20, 2019

    At 3:00 a.m., officers of the FSB searched Irina’s home. Authorities charged her with organizing and conducting religious meetings. She was transferred to a pretrial detention facility, where her term was extended three times

  7. April 19, 2019

    Eight FSB officers raided the home of 80-year-old Sister Nelly Tarasyuk. Irina and her daughter, Natalya, were among several sisters who were also in the apartment. During the raid, Nelly became ill and was taken to the hospital. The rest of the sisters were arrested and interrogated throughout the night. Irina was detained

Profile

We pray that Jehovah will continue to strengthen Irina as well as all of our dear brothers and sisters in Russia to keep enduring with patience and joy.—Colossians 1:11.

 

Learn More

LEGAL DEVELOPMENTS

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

“My Joy Comes From Being Close to Jehovah”

English
“My Joy Comes From Being Close to Jehovah”
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702021129/univ/art/702021129_univ_sqr_xl.jpg