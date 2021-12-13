DECEMBER 13, 2021
RUSSIA
“My Joy Comes From Being Close to Jehovah”
Time Line
The Partizansk City Court of the Primorye Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Irina Buglak. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence
August 6, 2021
Irina’s criminal case was returned to the Partizansk City Court for trial
November 30, 2020
Absent any evidence, Irina’s case returned to the prosecutor’s office
January 31, 2020
Released from house arrest after 107 days
October 16, 2019
After spending 179 days behind bars, Irina was released from the pretrial detention center and placed under house arrest
April 20, 2019
At 3:00 a.m., officers of the FSB searched Irina’s home. Authorities charged her with organizing and conducting religious meetings. She was transferred to a pretrial detention facility, where her term was extended three times
April 19, 2019
Eight FSB officers raided the home of 80-year-old Sister Nelly Tarasyuk. Irina and her daughter, Natalya, were among several sisters who were also in the apartment. During the raid, Nelly became ill and was taken to the hospital. The rest of the sisters were arrested and interrogated throughout the night. Irina was detained
Profile
We pray that Jehovah will continue to strengthen Irina as well as all of our dear brothers and sisters in Russia to keep enduring with patience and joy.—Colossians 1:11.