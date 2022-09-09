SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
RUSSIA
“My Joy . . . Burns More Brightly Than Ever”
The Sosnovoborsk City Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Yuriy Yakovlev. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
June to December 2021
Authorities wiretapped Yuriy’s telephone and conducted other surveillance measures against him
March 28, 2022
Criminal case was initiated. Charged with organizing meetings of an extremist organization via videoconference. The investigator conducted a search of Yuriy’s home without a search warrant
March 29, 2022
Searches carried out in homes of five other families of Jehovah’s Witnesses and of a man with whom Yuriy had discussed the Bible. Yuriy was arrested and placed in temporary detention
March 30, 2022
Sent to pretrial detention
June 20, 2022
Criminal trial began
Profile
We are confident that Jehovah will continue to support and give power to his faithful servants as they hope in him.—Isaiah 40:31.