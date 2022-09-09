Skip to content

Brother Yuriy Yakovlev

SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
RUSSIA

“My Joy . . . Burns More Brightly Than Ever”

The Sosnovoborsk City Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Yuriy Yakovlev. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. June to December 2021

    Authorities wiretapped Yuriy’s telephone and conducted other surveillance measures against him

  2. March 28, 2022

    Criminal case was initiated. Charged with organizing meetings of an extremist organization via videoconference. The investigator conducted a search of Yuriy’s home without a search warrant

  3. March 29, 2022

    Searches carried out in homes of five other families of Jehovah’s Witnesses and of a man with whom Yuriy had discussed the Bible. Yuriy was arrested and placed in temporary detention

  4. March 30, 2022

    Sent to pretrial detention

  5. June 20, 2022

    Criminal trial began

Profile

We are confident that Jehovah will continue to support and give power to his faithful servants as they hope in him.—Isaiah 40:31.

 

NEWS RELEASES

