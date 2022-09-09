“My Joy . . . Burns More Brightly Than Ever”

Yuriy Yakovlev

Born: 1966 (Sarapul, Udmurtian Republic)

Biography: Worked in a meat processing plant. Was caring for his aged mother before being placed in detention

In his 40’s started to question the meaning of life. Started studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses and found satisfying answers. Baptized in 2011

Personal Comments

What is helping you to remain positive despite being in detention?

The fervent prayers of my brothers and sisters and the support they have shown me are like currents of warm air that help me to soar and overcome my challenges. I have a golden opportunity to glorify Jehovah’s name. I thank him for trusting me and allowing me to have a share in the fulfillment of prophecy. I know my prison bonds are serving to encourage my brothers, and this experience is also helping my faith in Jehovah to grow stronger. My joy has not been snuffed out. In fact, it burns more brightly than ever.