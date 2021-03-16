Married Couple and Two Other Brothers Face Prison in Kursk Region for Their Faith

Federal Security Service (FSB) agents conducted mass searches and interrogations of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kursk on October 16, 2019. This resulted in the arrest of Brother Andrey Andreyev and the Bagratyans. Authorities then arrested Brother Ryshkov on January 21, 2020. Alevtina Bagratyan was released on December 17, 2020, after more than 13 months in the pretrial detention center. She is now under house arrest. The three brothers remain in the detention center.

Artem Bagratyan suffers from diabetes. Recalling the time when she and her husband were detained in separate cells, Alevtina says: “For a long time, I didn’t have the ability to find out how he was doing, if his health was worsening. I missed him immensely.”

Alevtina expresses that she remained confident that Jehovah would care for her and the brothers while they were detained. She explains: “[Jehovah] has always strengthened me. I know that he will continue to do so. I have no doubt in him.”

We are confident that Jehovah will continue to be a strong tower for our three brothers and sister as this trial continues.—Proverbs 18:10.