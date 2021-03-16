MARCH 16, 2021
RUSSIA
Married Couple and Two Other Brothers Face Prison in Kursk Region for Their Faith
Scheduled Verdict
The Industrial District Court of Kursk will consider the case involving Brother Andrey Andreyev, Brother Artem Bagratyan and his wife, Alevtina, and Brother Andrey Ryshkov. *
Profiles
Andrey Andreyev
Born: 1976 (Kursk)
Biography: Married Svetlana in 1999. Raised two daughters. Became interested in the Bible when he learned about the fulfillment of Bible prophecies. Baptized in 2002
Alevtina Bagratyan
Born: 1977 (Kursk)
Biography: Enjoyed art as a child. Began studying the Bible at an early age. Baptized in 1997. Married Artem in 2012. Has worked as a hairdresser while also caring for her mother
Artem Bagratyan
Born: 1972 (Abovyan, Armenia)
Biography: Emigrated from Armenia to Russia. Met Alevtina in Kursk. The couple share a love for creation. Baptized in 2000
Andrey Ryshkov
Born: 1987 (Kursk)
Biography: Father died when he was a boy. Spent much of his youth with his grandfather while his mother worked two jobs. Became interested in the Bible after finding answers to questions that troubled him for years. Baptized in 2011. Married Marina in 2016. Previously worked with apartment maintenance
Case History
Federal Security Service (FSB) agents conducted mass searches and interrogations of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kursk on October 16, 2019. This resulted in the arrest of Brother Andrey Andreyev and the Bagratyans. Authorities then arrested Brother Ryshkov on January 21, 2020. Alevtina Bagratyan was released on December 17, 2020, after more than 13 months in the pretrial detention center. She is now under house arrest. The three brothers remain in the detention center.
Artem Bagratyan suffers from diabetes. Recalling the time when she and her husband were detained in separate cells, Alevtina says: “For a long time, I didn’t have the ability to find out how he was doing, if his health was worsening. I missed him immensely.”
Alevtina expresses that she remained confident that Jehovah would care for her and the brothers while they were detained. She explains: “[Jehovah] has always strengthened me. I know that he will continue to do so. I have no doubt in him.”
We are confident that Jehovah will continue to be a strong tower for our three brothers and sister as this trial continues.—Proverbs 18:10.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.