Maksim Zavrazhnov Maintains a Positive Attitude

Maksim Zavrazhnov

Born: 1981 (Nizhny Novgorod)

Biography: Graduated from a music school where he studied piano. Currently employed as a construction technician. Married Nadezhda in 2008

Learned about the Bible as a child from his mother. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2000

Personal Comments

What helps you to stay positive during such stressful circumstances?

Whenever I find myself in a critical situation, I realize just how close Jehovah is to me. You might say that I can feel his powerful hand. At times like that, my Father’s support helps me not to fear future trials and to maintain a positive attitude.

What have you learned about Jehovah through these trials?

This experience has further convinced me of what an attentive, caring, generous, merciful, and thoughtful Father Jehovah is to us. I am always amazed at how Jehovah can use negative events to teach us something, to help us develop certain qualities, or to perform a self-analysis. This helps me to grow both spiritually and emotionally.