APRIL 20, 2022
RUSSIA
Maksim Zavrazhnov Maintains a Positive Attitude
The Moskovskiy District Court of the City of Nizhny Novgorod will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Maksim Zavrazhnov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
June 4, 2019
Criminal investigation initiated
July 17, 2019
Officially charged with organizing extremist activities. Arrested, interrogated, and detained overnight
July 18, 2019
Restrictions imposed that prohibited the use of the telephone or the Internet and barred him from leaving his home between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m.
February 3, 2020
Restrictions removed
February 26, 2020
Travel ban preventing him from leaving the area imposed
December 6, 2021
Criminal trial began
Profile
As the persecution of our dear brothers in Russia and Crimea continues, our confidence in Jehovah grows stronger. We know that he will never abandon his loyal ones.—Hebrews 13:5.