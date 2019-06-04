Skip to content

The Moskovskiy District Court building in Nizhny Novgorod; Inset: Brother Maksim Zavrazhnov

APRIL 20, 2022
RUSSIA

Maksim Zavrazhnov Maintains a Positive Attitude

The Moskovskiy District Court of the City of Nizhny Novgorod will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Maksim Zavrazhnov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. June 4, 2019

    Criminal investigation initiated

  2. July 17, 2019

    Officially charged with organizing extremist activities. Arrested, interrogated, and detained overnight

  3. July 18, 2019

    Restrictions imposed that prohibited the use of the telephone or the Internet and barred him from leaving his home between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m.

  4. February 3, 2020

    Restrictions removed

  5. February 26, 2020

    Travel ban preventing him from leaving the area imposed

  6. December 6, 2021

    Criminal trial began

Profile

As the persecution of our dear brothers in Russia and Crimea continues, our confidence in Jehovah grows stronger. We know that he will never abandon his loyal ones.—Hebrews 13:5.

 

