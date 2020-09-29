Judge Returns Sister Yelena Barmakina’s Case to Prosecutor for Lack of Evidence

On September 29, 2020, the Pervorechenskiy District Court of Vladivostok did not issue a verdict in the trial involving Sister Yelena Barmakina. Instead, the court returned the case to the prosecutor’s office. The judge explained that the prosecution lacked sufficient evidence to support the claim that Sister Barmakina was involved in extremist activity. The prosecution can appeal this ruling. Otherwise, the trial is suspended until the prosecutor’s office presents more substantial evidence to warrant a continuation.