DECEMBER 16, 2022
RUSSIA
Joyful Despite Ongoing Challenges
The Central District Court of Sochi will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Danil Suvorov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We are encouraged to know that as we stay active spiritually and remain close to Jehovah, we can continue to be joyful no matter what challenges we face.—Psalm 16:11.
Time Line
August 13, 2021
Criminal case initiated based on testimony of a person cooperating with authorities who pretended to be interested in the Bible
August 18, 2021
Home searched. Arrested and placed in temporary detention
August 19, 2021
Transferred to pretrial detention
April 29, 2022
Officially charged with organizing, participating in, and recruiting others to join the activities of an extremist organization
June 10, 2022
Criminal trial began