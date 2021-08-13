Joyful Despite Ongoing Challenges

Danil Suvorov

Born: 1995 (Almetyevsk, Republic of Tatarstan)

Biography: Worked as a sales associate in a hardware store

Raised as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses by his mother. Baptized in 2011

Personal Comments From Danil’s Mother, Sister Gulnara Suvorova

What is helping Danil to endure his detention?

While I have not been able to visit him, I do receive his letters. Danil always tells me not to worry about him, and he does not complain. Rather, he assures me that he feels Jehovah’s hand and support. Danil is very approachable and is well-known for being a good listener. He is able to show understanding to others as they face challenges. So I was encouraged to hear that he has made his prison cell his personal territory. He often has new ones to talk with as prisoners are transferred in and out of his cell. He also reads the Bible, prepares for meetings, and continues to make spiritual activities a priority.

What have you learned about Jehovah through this difficult experience?

Although Jehovah sees so much wickedness on the earth, he does not lose his joy. At 2 Chronicles 16:9, it states: “For the eyes of Jehovah are roving about through all the earth to show his strength in behalf of those whose heart is complete toward him.” So Jehovah is actively looking for ways he can help his servants. I know that if I too stay busy with spiritual things and stay focused on helping others in the congregation and in the ministry, it will keep me from giving in to discouragement.