Brother Danil Suvorov

DECEMBER 16, 2022
RUSSIA

Joyful Despite Ongoing Challenges

The Central District Court of Sochi will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Danil Suvorov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We are encouraged to know that as we stay active spiritually and remain close to Jehovah, we can continue to be joyful no matter what challenges we face.—Psalm 16:11.

Time Line

  1. August 13, 2021

    Criminal case initiated based on testimony of a person cooperating with authorities who pretended to be interested in the Bible

  2. August 18, 2021

    Home searched. Arrested and placed in temporary detention

  3. August 19, 2021

    Transferred to pretrial detention

  4. April 29, 2022

    Officially charged with organizing, participating in, and recruiting others to join the activities of an extremist organization

  5. June 10, 2022

    Criminal trial began

a b During the preparation of this article, Brother Suvorov was in pretrial detention and it was not possible to obtain his personal comments.

 

NEWS RELEASES

