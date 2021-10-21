OCTOBER 21, 2021
RUSSIA
Joyful Despite Extended Detention and House Arrest in Russia
Time Line
The Trusovskiy District Court of Astrakhan will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Rustam Diarov, Brother Yevgeniy Ivanov and his wife, Olga, and Brother Sergey Klikunov. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence
June 11, 2020
Rustam, Yevgeniy, and Sergey were sent to a pretrial detention facility. Olga was placed under house arrest
June 9, 2020
Over 100 security officials conducted raids on the homes of 27 families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the city of Astrakhan. Rustam, Yevgeniy, Olga, and Sergey were all placed in temporary detention
June 8, 2020
A criminal case was launched against Rustam, Yevgeniy, Olga, and Sergey. The brothers were all charged with organizing and financing extremist activities. Olga was charged with participation in extremist activities
Profiles
How comforted we are to know that Jehovah is always close to his loyal servants in times of trial.—Psalm 139:5, 10.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.