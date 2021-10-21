Joyful Despite Extended Detention and House Arrest in Russia

Rustam Diarov

Born: 1973 (Samarkand, Uzbekistan)

Biography: Mother was a theater director. Studied at an institute and became a puppet theater actor

Married his wife, Yelena, in 1997. They began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1998 and were baptized in 1999

Personal Comments

What Bible examples have you found especially encouraging during your detention?

In particular, the example Jesus set just before his death is very relevant to my situation right now. He not only left us an example of how to preach but also provided us with an example of how to endure suffering. [It reminds me] that we need to live each day as if it will be our last opportunity to prove our loyalty to Jehovah.