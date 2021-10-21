Skip to content

Left to right: Brother Rustam Diarov, Brother Yevgeniy Ivanov and his wife, Olga, and Brother Sergey Klikunov

OCTOBER 21, 2021
RUSSIA

Joyful Despite Extended Detention and House Arrest in Russia

Time Line

  1. The Trusovskiy District Court of Astrakhan will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Rustam Diarov, Brother Yevgeniy Ivanov and his wife, Olga, and Brother Sergey Klikunov. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence

  2. June 11, 2020

    Rustam, Yevgeniy, and Sergey were sent to a pretrial detention facility. Olga was placed under house arrest

  3. June 9, 2020

    Over 100 security officials conducted raids on the homes of 27 families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the city of Astrakhan. Rustam, Yevgeniy, Olga, and Sergey were all placed in temporary detention

  4. June 8, 2020

    A criminal case was launched against Rustam, Yevgeniy, Olga, and Sergey. The brothers were all charged with organizing and financing extremist activities. Olga was charged with participation in extremist activities

Profiles

How comforted we are to know that Jehovah is always close to his loyal servants in times of trial.—Psalm 139:5, 10.

^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.

 

