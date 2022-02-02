Vladimir Baykalov

Born: 1963 (Krapivinskiy, Kemerovo Region)

Biography: Was a professional boxer before becoming one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Later worked as an athletics trainer and managed a sports stadium

Married Irina in 1984. They raised a son and a daughter

Irina began to study the Bible in 1995 and was baptized in 1996. Vladimir saw the positive effect applying Bible principles had on the family. After suffering an injury that ended his athletic career, Vladimir reevaluated his life and started studying the Bible. Baptized in 1999

Personal Comments

What quality is helping you to endure?

Joy is a motor that propels me forward and keeps me from losing my motivation. So I am doing all I can to maintain my joy by staying spiritually active. And, of course, I meditate on the wonderful future Jehovah has promised. By doing these things, I am able to display a joyful spirit even at my court hearings.

What Bible verse has provided you comfort?

At Mark 13:11, Jesus explained how we should proceed when we are taken before court officials: “Do not be anxious beforehand about what to say; but whatever is given you in that hour, say this, for you are not the ones speaking, but the holy spirit is.” During my initial court hearing, the judge gave me the opportunity to respond to my charges. The atmosphere was extremely tense. With the help of Jehovah’s spirit, I was able to make my statement in a dignified fashion. I felt that Jehovah answered my prayers by giving me courage and determination.