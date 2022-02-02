Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Brother Vladimir Baykalov and his wife, Irina

APRIL 25, 2023
RUSSIA

“Joy Is a Motor That Propels Me Forward”

“Joy Is a Motor That Propels Me Forward”

The Zavodskiy District Court of Kemerovo will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Vladimir Baykalov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We are confident that Jehovah will continue to strengthen all his faithful servants to endure their trials with joy.—James 1:2, 3.

Time Line

  1. February 2, 2022

    Criminal case initiated

  2. February 3, 2022

    Apartment searched

  3. October 26, 2022

    Charged and placed under travel restrictions

  4. November 30, 2022

    Criminal trial began

 

NEWS RELEASES

“Joy Is a Motor That Propels Me Forward”

English
“Joy Is a Motor That Propels Me Forward”
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702023056/univ/art/702023056_univ_sqr_xl.jpg