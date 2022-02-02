APRIL 25, 2023
RUSSIA
“Joy Is a Motor That Propels Me Forward”
The Zavodskiy District Court of Kemerovo will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Vladimir Baykalov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We are confident that Jehovah will continue to strengthen all his faithful servants to endure their trials with joy.—James 1:2, 3.
Time Line
February 2, 2022
Criminal case initiated
February 3, 2022
Apartment searched
October 26, 2022
Charged and placed under travel restrictions
November 30, 2022
Criminal trial began