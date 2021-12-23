DECEMBER 23, 2021
RUSSIA
Jehovah’s Provisions Provide Peace for the Postnikov Family
Time Line
The Birobidzhan District Court of the Jewish Autonomous Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Oleg Postnikov and Sister Agnessa Postnikova. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence
February 12, 2021
The FSB initiated a criminal case against Agnessa. The Postnikovs were accused of forming a “criminal” group and publicizing its “extremist” goals. Both Oleg and Agnessa were ordered not to leave the area, their financial accounts were blocked, and their names were added to Russia’s list of terrorists
February 12, 2020
The FSB initiated a criminal case against Oleg
Profiles
These experiences give further evidence that Jehovah has prepared his people to face various trials successfully. May we all continue to lean on Jehovah’s ‘loyal love and faithfulness.’—Psalm 115:1.