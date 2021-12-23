Jehovah’s Provisions Provide Peace for the Postnikov Family

Oleg Postnikov

Born: 1965 (Vyazemsky, Khabarovsk Territory)

Biography: Has worked as a plumber. Joined a gang in his teen years. Was imprisoned for criminal activity. Introduced to the Bible while in prison. After his release, baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1986

In 1989, married Agnessa. They have two grown children

Personal Comments

How did you get the truth in prison?

There was a Witness imprisoned for refusing to serve in the army. . . . We talked for a long time about the evidence of God’s existence and flaws in the theory of evolution. We also discussed the complexity and design that are present in the universe. That conversation completely changed my thinking. . . . Later, I read several publications of Jehovah’s Witnesses. . . . After my release, I continued studying and got baptized.

What have you learned about trusting in Jehovah?

I started praying more, especially when I would see the investigator. My meetings with the investigator made it clear that my own abilities or insight were simply not enough to counter the cunning and devious ways he tried to get me to renounce my faith. I realized that if I wanted to feel calm and confident, I needed to fully trust in Jehovah and not be overly worried about what might take place.

Is there a scripture you have found to be encouraging?

I often recall a key phrase found at Joshua 1:9: “Jehovah your God is with you wherever you go.” This reminds me that I may have to go somewhere I would prefer not to go. However, Jehovah reassures me by indicating: ‘I will go there with you, do not worry. Just like I went with Joseph, I will go with you as well.’ This promise helps me not to worry about what tomorrow may bring. It also helps me not to give myself over to disconcerting thoughts.