Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Brother Oleg Postnikov and his wife, Agnessa

DECEMBER 23, 2021
RUSSIA

Jehovah’s Provisions Provide Peace for the Postnikov Family

Jehovah’s Provisions Provide Peace for the Postnikov Family

Time Line

  1. The Birobidzhan District Court of the Jewish Autonomous Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Oleg Postnikov and Sister Agnessa Postnikova. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence

  2. February 12, 2021

    The FSB initiated a criminal case against Agnessa. The Postnikovs were accused of forming a “criminal” group and publicizing its “extremist” goals. Both Oleg and Agnessa were ordered not to leave the area, their financial accounts were blocked, and their names were added to Russia’s list of terrorists

  3. February 12, 2020

    The FSB initiated a criminal case against Oleg

Profiles

These experiences give further evidence that Jehovah has prepared his people to face various trials successfully. May we all continue to lean on Jehovah’s ‘loyal love and faithfulness.’—Psalm 115:1.

 

NEWS RELEASES

Jehovah’s Provisions Provide Peace for the Postnikov Family

English
Jehovah’s Provisions Provide Peace for the Postnikov Family
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702021340/univ/wpub/702021340_univ_sqr_xl.jpg