Jehovah Supports the Families of Six Brothers in Pretrial Detention

Aleksey Dyadkin

Born: 1989 (Chkalovsk, Tajikistan)

Biography: A welding engineer by trade. Has also worked as a builder, plumber, and tile setter

Learned the truth from his grandmother. Performed alternative civilian service in a hospital rather than serve in the military. Baptized in 2010. Married Vitalina in 2011

Personal Comments From Aleksey’s Wife, Vitalina

What have you learned about Jehovah during this difficult time?

Jehovah has revealed his multifaceted qualities, such as love, tenderness, and affection, in a special way. . . . Jehovah knows me well—better than I know myself. I began to keep a journal of my blessings, which serves to remind me of the love that Jehovah has shown me.