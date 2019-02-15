Jehovah Strengthens Brothers to Endure Unjust Imprisonment

Yevgeniy Fedin

Born: 1977 (Chelyabinsk, Chelyabinsk Region)

Biography: Studied martial arts as a youth and became a boxer

Learned from the Bible that God disapproves of cruelty and violence. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1999

Personal Comments

How have the examples of others helped you to remain faithful?

When the investigator attempted to intimidate me by threatening me with a long prison sentence, . . . I recalled the examples of our brothers who endured the Soviet labor camps and Nazi concentration camps. If they were able to remain faithful to Jehovah under such appalling conditions, then I knew that I would be able to endure as well.