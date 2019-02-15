JULY 26, 2022
RUSSIA
Jehovah Strengthens Brothers to Endure Unjust Imprisonment
The Surgut City Court of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area will soon announce its verdict in the case involving 17 brothers and one sister. Among them are Brothers Yevgeniy Fedin, Artur Severinchik, and Timofey Zhukov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
February 15, 2019
Police officers searched numerous homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Surgut and nearby cities. Seven brothers reported being tortured during interrogation. Three brothers were placed in pretrial detention, including Yevgeniy Fedin and Artur Severinchik
March 7, 2019
An appeals court ordered Artur to be released from pretrial detention after 21 days
April 11, 2019
Yevgeniy was released from pretrial detention after nearly two months. The court imposed restrictions on his travel, communication, and Internet use
January 16, 2020
A judge ordered that Brother Timofey Zhukov report to a psychiatric hospital to undergo an examination. Investigators cited as a reason his refusal to answer questions during an interrogation, a right which is protected under Article 51 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation. Timofey subsequently appealed the order
February 5, 2020
Police arrested Timofey as he was leaving the courthouse. Although his appeal of the court order was pending, officers drove him some 1,200 kilometers (746 mi) to a psychiatric hospital in Yekaterinburg, where he remained for 14 days
March 5, 2020
An appeals court ruled that Timofey’s confinement was unlawful
October 19, 2021
The appeals court ordered that Timofey be compensated for his unlawful detention
November 12, 2021
During a preliminary hearing, defense lawyers presented evidence of illegal and unethical actions taken by authorities, including torture, falsifying evidence, and use of biased experts. The defendants asked the court to return the case to the prosecutor
November 15, 2021
A judge acknowledged that parts of the investigation violated the law, but declined to return the case to the prosecutor
Profiles
We are confident that Jehovah will continue to be with Yevgeniy, Artur, Timofey, and all of the brothers and sisters who are ‘keeping their eyes on the things unseen’ as they endure persecution.—2 Corinthians 4:17, 18.