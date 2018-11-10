Jehovah Provides Support for Six Faithful Brothers and Sisters

Maya Karpushkina

Born: 1949 (Anuchino, Primorye Territory)

Biography: Worked as a primary-school teacher. Enjoys caring for her vegetable and flower gardens. Raised three children. Enjoys spending time with her grandchildren

Impressed by how well Jehovah’s Witnesses know the Bible and live by its teachings. Baptized in 1997

Personal Comments

How has the attitude of fellow Witnesses encouraged you?

The behavior of my fellow believers and how they are reacting to the judicial process is having a positive effect on me. Their attitude is reflected in their fearlessness, their smiles, and their hugs. This has made it easier for me to endure.