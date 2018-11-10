Skip to content

Clockwise from top left: Sister Maya Karpushkina; Brother Nikolay Polevodov; Brother Vitaliy Zhuk and his wife, Tatyana; Brother Stanislav Kim; Sister Svetlana Sedova

MARCH 23, 2022
RUSSIA

Jehovah Provides Support for Six Faithful Brothers and Sisters

The Industrialniy District Court of the Khabarovsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Maya Karpushkina, Brother Stanislav Kim, Brother Nikolay Polevodov, Sister Svetlana Sedova, Brother Vitaliy Zhuk, and his wife, Tatyana. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. November 10, 2018

    Authorities broke up a social gathering of some 55 people at a café. All in attendance, including minors, were interrogated, fingerprinted, and photographed

  2. November 12, 2018

    Stanislav, Nikolay, and Vitaliy were sent to a pretrial detention center. Maya, Svetlana, and Tatyana were placed under travel restrictions

  3. January 14, 2019

    Nikolay and Vitaliy were released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest

  4. January 29, 2019

    Stanislav was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest

  5. July 18, 2019

    The case was submitted to the Industrialniy District Court of the Khabarovsk Territory

  6. August 2, 2019

    Nikolay was released from house arrest

  7. September 9, 2019

    A separate case involving Stanislav and Nikolay was submitted to the Zheleznodorozhniy District Court of Khabarovsk

  8. November 5, 2019

    Nikolay was placed under a recognizance agreement

  9. January 18, 2020

    Stanislav and Vitaliy were released from house arrest

  10. February 4, 2020

    Stanislav and Nikolay were convicted in the separate case. Each was given a two-year suspended prison sentence and probation by the Zheleznodorozhniy District Court of Khabarovsk

  11. August 3, 2020

    The case before the Industrialniy District Court was returned to the prosecutor’s office, prompting an appeal from the prosecutor

  12. September 29, 2020

    The Khabarovsk Regional Court considered the prosecutor’s appeal. Stanislav and Nikolay were allowed to address the judge. They highlighted that the Russian Federation is part of the world community and has pledged not to violate its citizens’ rights and freedoms to worship

  13. October 12, 2020

    The Khabarovsk Regional Court upheld the ruling from the Industrialniy District Court and the case was returned to the prosecutor’s office

  14. December 15, 2021

    The case was submitted again to the Industrialniy District Court

Profiles

We know Jehovah will continue to support these dear brothers and sisters and the many others who make up the modern-day “great cloud of witnesses.”—Hebrews 12:1.

 

NEWS RELEASES

