MARCH 23, 2022
RUSSIA
Jehovah Provides Support for Six Faithful Brothers and Sisters
The Industrialniy District Court of the Khabarovsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Maya Karpushkina, Brother Stanislav Kim, Brother Nikolay Polevodov, Sister Svetlana Sedova, Brother Vitaliy Zhuk, and his wife, Tatyana. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
November 10, 2018
Authorities broke up a social gathering of some 55 people at a café. All in attendance, including minors, were interrogated, fingerprinted, and photographed
November 12, 2018
Stanislav, Nikolay, and Vitaliy were sent to a pretrial detention center. Maya, Svetlana, and Tatyana were placed under travel restrictions
January 14, 2019
Nikolay and Vitaliy were released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest
January 29, 2019
Stanislav was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest
July 18, 2019
The case was submitted to the Industrialniy District Court of the Khabarovsk Territory
August 2, 2019
Nikolay was released from house arrest
September 9, 2019
A separate case involving Stanislav and Nikolay was submitted to the Zheleznodorozhniy District Court of Khabarovsk
November 5, 2019
Nikolay was placed under a recognizance agreement
January 18, 2020
Stanislav and Vitaliy were released from house arrest
February 4, 2020
Stanislav and Nikolay were convicted in the separate case. Each was given a two-year suspended prison sentence and probation by the Zheleznodorozhniy District Court of Khabarovsk
August 3, 2020
The case before the Industrialniy District Court was returned to the prosecutor’s office, prompting an appeal from the prosecutor
September 29, 2020
The Khabarovsk Regional Court considered the prosecutor’s appeal. Stanislav and Nikolay were allowed to address the judge. They highlighted that the Russian Federation is part of the world community and has pledged not to violate its citizens’ rights and freedoms to worship
October 12, 2020
The Khabarovsk Regional Court upheld the ruling from the Industrialniy District Court and the case was returned to the prosecutor’s office
December 15, 2021
The case was submitted again to the Industrialniy District Court
Profiles
We know Jehovah will continue to support these dear brothers and sisters and the many others who make up the modern-day “great cloud of witnesses.”—Hebrews 12:1.