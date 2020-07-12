Yuriy Chernykh

Born: 1975 (Kimovsk, Tula Region)

Biography: Worked as a coal miner for over 20 years

Married Yelena in 2006. They have three sons

Impressed by the accurate prophecies in the Bible. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2007

Personal Comments

Is there a Bible verse that has taken on special meaning for you during this time?

Isaiah 30:15 has helped me ever since this persecution began. There, Jehovah says: “Your strength will be in keeping calm and showing trust.” When my wife and I were taken in for interrogation, I prayed for our family. At that moment, I experienced a feeling of calmness and peace that came over me like waves washing over the shore. Through all of this, my family and I have seen how Jehovah is holding us with both hands to support and strengthen us.

What quality are these trying circumstances helping you to develop?

It used to be hard for me to show patience, but these circumstances are helping me to improve. I’ve learned that Jehovah responds to my prayers when he knows that the time is right.