APRIL 26, 2023
RUSSIA
“Jehovah Is Holding Us With Both Hands”
The Central District Court of Prokopyevsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Yuriy Chernykh. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We are confident that Jehovah will continue to provide all his loyal servants ‘peace just like a river’ as they strive to remain faithful to him.—Isaiah 48:18.
Time Line
July 12, 2020
Home searched. Both Yuriy and Yelena interrogated
November 5, 2021
Criminal case initiated
November 10, 2021
Home searched a second time
April 26, 2022
Yuriy placed under travel restrictions
July 18, 2022
Criminal trial began