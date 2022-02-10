Aleksey Gerasimov

Born: 1980 (Ust-Kut, Irkutsk Region)

Biography: Works as a chauffeur

Married Nataliya in 2006

Seeing the brotherly love among Jehovah’s Witnesses convinced him they were true Christians. Aleksey and Nataliya were both baptized in 2007

Personal Comments

What Bible verses have taken on special meaning for you during this difficult period?

I felt discouraged after our home was searched. And I felt extremely anxious in the days leading up to my first court hearing. But I was encouraged when a brother reminded me of the verses at Isaiah 49:15, 16, where Jehovah says: “Can a woman forget her nursing child or have no compassion for the son of her womb? Even if these women forget, I would never forget you. Look! On my palms I have engraved you.” These verses reassured me that Jehovah is constantly aware of where I am and what is happening to me, and he will never abandon me. This experience has helped me to see clearly what a secure refuge Jehovah is.