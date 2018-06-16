JANUARY 17, 2023
RUSSIA
“Jehovah Is Always Near Me”
The Metallurgicheskiy District Court of Chelyabinsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Olga Zhelavskaya. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We are confident that no matter what trials we experience, Jehovah’s servants “will never be shaken” thanks to his loving support.—Psalm 16:8.
Time Line
June 16, 2018
Authorities began audio and video surveillance of Olga’s home and her activities
March 26, 2019
Home searched in connection with the investigation of Brother Vladimir Suvorov
August 31, 2021
Criminal case initiated. Accused of supporting the activities of an extremist organization by hosting meetings in her home
October 22, 2021
Suffered a stroke and was hospitalized
September 28, 2022
Criminal trial began