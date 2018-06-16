Olga Zhelavskaya

Born: 1962 (Potapovo, Chelyabinsk Region)

Biography: Worked as an elevator maintenance dispatcher

Introduced to Jehovah’s Witnesses when an acquaintance began studying the Bible. Found answers to her questions about death and God’s existence. Baptized in 2012

Personal Comments

What Bible account has encouraged you?

Right before my first court hearing, a brother encouraged me to reflect on the prophet Jonah’s example and how his experience was portrayed in the video The Story of Jonah—A Lesson in Courage and Mercy. Jonah was terrified to proclaim Jehovah’s judgment to the Ninevites. When he first entered the city, he pronounced that judgment quietly. Later, however, he grew bolder. I personally found that account very upbuilding. I have come to realize that these challenges are serving to strengthen my faith and endurance. I am constantly reminded that Jehovah is always near me and I need not be afraid of anything.