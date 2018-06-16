Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Sister Olga Zhelavskaya

JANUARY 17, 2023
RUSSIA

“Jehovah Is Always Near Me”

“Jehovah Is Always Near Me”

The Metallurgicheskiy District Court of Chelyabinsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Olga Zhelavskaya. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We are confident that no matter what trials we experience, Jehovah’s servants “will never be shaken” thanks to his loving support.—Psalm 16:8.

Time Line

  1. June 16, 2018

    Authorities began audio and video surveillance of Olga’s home and her activities

  2. March 26, 2019

    Home searched in connection with the investigation of Brother Vladimir Suvorov

  3. August 31, 2021

    Criminal case initiated. Accused of supporting the activities of an extremist organization by hosting meetings in her home

  4. October 22, 2021

    Suffered a stroke and was hospitalized

  5. September 28, 2022

    Criminal trial began

 

You May Also Like

LEGAL DEVELOPMENTS

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

“Jehovah Is Always Near Me”

English
“Jehovah Is Always Near Me”
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702023037/univ/art/702023037_univ_sqr_xl.jpg