Sergey Sushilnikov

Born: 1957 (Korkino, Chelyabinsk Region)

Biography: Worked as a supervisor at an energy plant. Now retired

Married Tatyana in 1979. They raised two daughters

Introduced to Jehovah’s Witnesses by his wife’s cousin. He and Tatyana were both baptized in 1996

Personal Comments

What Bible principles have been helpful to you during this difficult period?

I have always liked Proverbs 17:17, where it says: “A true friend shows love at all times and is a brother who is born for times of distress.” These words have taken on even greater meaning to me during this time of persecution when I am unable to cope on my own. Jehovah has provided friends who are fearlessly at my side and ready to lend a hand when things get difficult.

How, specifically, have the brothers and sisters supported you and your wife?

After our home was searched, we were taken in for questioning. My wife was released first, and just as soon as she arrived home, one brave sister showed up at our door. More friends came and helped us get our apartment back in order. And one of the elders came to check on us, even though that was quite a dangerous thing to do at that point.

Jesus said at John 13:35: “By this all will know that you are my disciples—if you have love among yourselves.” It is wonderful that Tatyana and I have such loving friends and that we have been able to experience this love for ourselves.