Brother Sergey Sushilnikov

AUGUST 31, 2022
RUSSIA

“Jehovah Has Provided Friends Who Are Fearlessly at My Side”

The Kuznetsk District Court of Novokuznetsk, Kemerovo Region, will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Sushilnikov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. November 2019

    Investigators began wiretapping and video surveillance of Sergey’s home

  2. June 3, 2021

    Criminal case was initiated

  3. June 8, 2021

    Home was searched. Sergey and his wife were taken for interrogation

  4. July 15, 2021

    Added to federal list of terrorists and bank accounts were frozen

  5. February 8, 2022

    Charged with organizing and continuing the activity of an extremist organization. Placed under travel restrictions

  6. March 30, 2022

    Criminal trial began

Profile

We are comforted to know that Jehovah will always provide help to his faithful servants in “times of distress.”—Psalm 46:1.

 

