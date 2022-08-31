AUGUST 31, 2022
RUSSIA
“Jehovah Has Provided Friends Who Are Fearlessly at My Side”
The Kuznetsk District Court of Novokuznetsk, Kemerovo Region, will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Sushilnikov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
November 2019
Investigators began wiretapping and video surveillance of Sergey’s home
June 3, 2021
Criminal case was initiated
June 8, 2021
Home was searched. Sergey and his wife were taken for interrogation
July 15, 2021
Added to federal list of terrorists and bank accounts were frozen
February 8, 2022
Charged with organizing and continuing the activity of an extremist organization. Placed under travel restrictions
March 30, 2022
Criminal trial began
Profile
We are comforted to know that Jehovah will always provide help to his faithful servants in “times of distress.”—Psalm 46:1.