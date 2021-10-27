Liya Maltseva

Born: 1969 (Anzhero-Sudzhensk, Kemerovo Region)

Biography: As a child, enjoyed dancing and traveling with family. Received vocational training as a cook. Loves to camp and discover beautiful places near her home

As an adult, learned about Jehovah’s Witnesses from her mother. Sought out the Witnesses in her area to request a Bible study. Was comforted by the Bible’s logical explanation of what happens at death. Resigned as a guard at a military post. Baptized in 1999

Personal Comments

What help have you received from the brotherhood?

I have experienced a tremendous amount of love that has exceeded all my expectations a hundred times over. The brothers and sisters do everything they can to support me materially and emotionally and to build me up spiritually.

How has your relationship with Jehovah grown during these trials?

Jehovah has become my protector. This situation has shown me that he has everything under control, even if sometimes it seems that things are going poorly. But when I am afraid, I keep going and allow Jehovah’s strength to support me. He knows what I am capable of and what I can endure.