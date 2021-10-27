Skip to content

Sister Liya Maltseva

OCTOBER 27, 2021
RUSSIA

“Jehovah Has Become My Protector”

Time Line

  1. The Partizansk City Court of the Primorye Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Liya Maltseva. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence

  2. June 22, 2021

    The criminal trial against Liya began

  3. August 18, 2020

    The FSB, Russia’s secret police, searched Liya’s home and confiscated several Bibles, reference books, and her telephone. She was then taken to the Investigative Department to be interrogated

  4. July 9, 2020

    The Federal Financial Monitoring Service of the Russian Federation added Liya to the list of terrorists and extremists

  5. June 1, 2020

    A criminal case was initiated against Liya under the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. She was accused of participating in the activities of a banned religious association

Profile

We are encouraged by Liya’s fine example of endurance and fully confident that Jehovah will continue to bless her for her faithfulness.—1 Samuel 26:23.

^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.

 

English
