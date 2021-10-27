OCTOBER 27, 2021
RUSSIA
“Jehovah Has Become My Protector”
Time Line
The Partizansk City Court of the Primorye Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Liya Maltseva. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence
June 22, 2021
The criminal trial against Liya began
August 18, 2020
The FSB, Russia’s secret police, searched Liya’s home and confiscated several Bibles, reference books, and her telephone. She was then taken to the Investigative Department to be interrogated
July 9, 2020
The Federal Financial Monitoring Service of the Russian Federation added Liya to the list of terrorists and extremists
June 1, 2020
A criminal case was initiated against Liya under the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. She was accused of participating in the activities of a banned religious association
Profile
We are encouraged by Liya’s fine example of endurance and fully confident that Jehovah will continue to bless her for her faithfulness.—1 Samuel 26:23.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.