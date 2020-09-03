Skip to content

Brother Sergey Kuznetsov

MAY 5, 2022
RUSSIA

Jehovah Empowers Sergey Kuznetsov

The Vyazemskiy District Court of the Khabarovsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Kuznetsov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. September 3, 2020

    FSB officers searched Sergey’s home. Confiscated a Bible, electronic devices, flash drives, and publications

  2. April 2, 2021

    Placed on terrorist list. Bank accounts frozen

  3. November 9, 2021

    Criminal trial began

Profile

We have confidence that Jehovah will supply strength to all the brothers and sisters in Russia and Crimea as they persevere for the sake of his name.—Revelation 2:3.

 

