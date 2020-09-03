MAY 5, 2022
RUSSIA
Jehovah Empowers Sergey Kuznetsov
The Vyazemskiy District Court of the Khabarovsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Kuznetsov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
September 3, 2020
FSB officers searched Sergey’s home. Confiscated a Bible, electronic devices, flash drives, and publications
April 2, 2021
Placed on terrorist list. Bank accounts frozen
November 9, 2021
Criminal trial began
Profile
We have confidence that Jehovah will supply strength to all the brothers and sisters in Russia and Crimea as they persevere for the sake of his name.—Revelation 2:3.