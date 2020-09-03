Jehovah Empowers Sergey Kuznetsov

Sergey Kuznetsov

Born: 1991 (Alonka, Khabarovsk Territory)

Biography: Has two older sisters. Enjoys basketball, skiing, and volleyball

After studying the Bible, became convinced of the accuracy of prophecy and the existence of a Creator. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2014

Performed alternative civilian service at a psychiatric hospital rather than serve in the military

Personal Comments

How have you gained strength from your spiritual family?

The hundreds of brothers and sisters who have been prosecuted already are like noble warriors who are ready to suffer for the name of Christ. I am delighted and happy to be among them.

My congregation is also a great source of support. Working with the brothers and sisters helps me to keep moving toward the reward ahead. It’s like climbing Mount Everest. Doing it alone would be very difficult . . . But when there are a lot of us working together, we all get the sense of the powerful support available to us.