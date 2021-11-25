Jehovah Comforts Brother Yevgeniy Korotun

Yevgeniy Korotun

Born: 1970 (Seversk)

Biography: Studied art. Worked as a carpenter, decorative plasterer, and plumber. Enjoys photography and loves to read

After researching the Bible for nearly a decade, became convinced that it is God’s Word. Baptized in 2008. Shared the truth with his wife, Yevgeniya, who also became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. They have a ten-year-old son, Aleksandr

Personal Comments From Yevgeniy’s Wife, Yevgeniya

What specific challenges are you facing while your husband is in detention?

The Federal Financial Monitoring Service blocked our debit and credit cards. I’ve had many meetings with various government agencies to try to get the matter resolved. Nonetheless, Jehovah has used our brothers and sisters to provide us with our necessities.

What is helping you to maintain your joy and not be overwhelmed with anxiety?

My spiritual habits have helped me . . . Since Yevgeniy is not around to pray for me and our family, I have many personal conversations with Jehovah. I have discovered new topics to discuss with him. I have also started to read a lot about persecution, courage, endurance, loyalty, the matter of universal sovereignty, and the value of a positive attitude. When I do not have the strength to read, then I watch videos from our broadcasts. Our songs have also been very upbuilding.

How is your son, Aleksandr, coping with his father’s absence?

Sometimes he cries and says he misses his dad . . . But this has not led to constant sadness. Overall, he remains positive and upbeat. . . . He has expressed his desire to get baptized. This makes me really happy.