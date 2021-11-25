Skip to content

Brother Yevgeniy Korotun

NOVEMBER 25, 2021
RUSSIA

Jehovah Comforts Brother Yevgeniy Korotun

Time Line

  1. The Severskiy City Court of the Tomsk Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Yevgeniy Korotun. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence

  2. March 31, 2021

    The trial began

  3. September 7, 2020

    Taken into custody and sent to pretrial detention after a court appearance

  4. July 15, 2020

    Placed under house arrest

  5. July 14, 2020

    FSB officers searched the homes of four families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Seversk, including the Korotuns’ home

  6. July 13, 2020

    The criminal case against Yevgeniy was initiated

  7. 2018–2019

    Two undercover officers pretended to show interest in the Bible and kept secret recordings of conversations to be used against Yevgeniy as evidence

Profile

We are confident that Jehovah is with the Korotun family and all those who serve him faithfully through difficult times.—Romans 15:5.

^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.

^ par. 21 Because Brother Korotun is currently in pretrial detention, it was not possible to obtain comments from him.

 

