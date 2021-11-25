NOVEMBER 25, 2021
RUSSIA
Jehovah Comforts Brother Yevgeniy Korotun
Time Line
The Severskiy City Court of the Tomsk Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Yevgeniy Korotun. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence
March 31, 2021
The trial began
September 7, 2020
Taken into custody and sent to pretrial detention after a court appearance
July 15, 2020
Placed under house arrest
July 14, 2020
FSB officers searched the homes of four families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Seversk, including the Korotuns’ home
July 13, 2020
The criminal case against Yevgeniy was initiated
2018–2019
Two undercover officers pretended to show interest in the Bible and kept secret recordings of conversations to be used against Yevgeniy as evidence
Profile
We are confident that Jehovah is with the Korotun family and all those who serve him faithfully through difficult times.—Romans 15:5.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.
^ par. 21 Because Brother Korotun is currently in pretrial detention, it was not possible to obtain comments from him.