FEBRUARY 1, 2023
RUSSIA
“It Is Not My Circumstances That Need to Change”
The Kovrovskiy City Court of the Vladimir Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Boris Simonenko. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We are confident that Boris and his family will continue to receive strength and joy as they remain close to Jehovah.—1 Chronicles 16:27.
Time Line
February 8, 2021
Authorities used recorded conversations obtained by wiretapping to initiate an official investigation
February 17, 2021
Home was searched. Interrogated and placed in temporary detention
February 18, 2021
Criminal case initiated. Charged with conducting meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses over the Internet. Placed in pretrial detention
July 13, 2021
Released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest
February 17, 2022
Released from house arrest and given travel restrictions
September 15, 2022
Criminal trial began