Boris Simonenko

Born: 1955 (Ukraine)

Biography: Worked as a miner

Married Ida in 1978. They have one son, Aleksey

Ida began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. In time, Boris joined her after seeing the effect applying Bible principles had on their family life. Ida was baptized in 1996, Aleksey in 1998, and Boris in 2000

Personal Comments

Despite the many challenges you are facing, how are you able to maintain a positive attitude?

I recall hearing a talk at a regional convention that made a powerful impression on me. The brother said: “It is better to be in prison with God than outside of prison without God.” This helped me to realize that in order to be happy, it is not my circumstances that need to change but, rather, my attitude toward those circumstances. I keep those words stored away in my heart, and they strengthen me to keep on enduring. As it says at Psalm 27:13: “Where would I be if I did not have faith that I would see Jehovah’s goodness in the land of the living?” Although I have served Jehovah for more than 20 years, these recent circumstances have helped me to feel closer than ever to him.