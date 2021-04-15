Skip to content

Brother Inver Siyukhov

MAY 18, 2022
RUSSIA

Inver Siyukhov Filled With Strength

The Maykopskiy City Court of the Republic of Adygeya will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Inver Siyukhov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. April 15, 2021

    Charged for holding meetings using videoconferencing tools

  2. April 16, 2021

    Authorities searched Inver’s home as well as the homes of four other Jehovah’s Witnesses. He was interrogated and placed in temporary detention

  3. April 17, 2021

    Sent to pretrial detention

  4. August 15, 2021

    Transferred to a maximum-security detention center 110 kilometers (68 mi) from Maykop

  5. September 13, 2021

    The criminal trial began

Profile

We are confident that our dear Russian brothers and sisters will “go on acquiring power in the Lord and in the mightiness of his strength.”—Ephesians 6:10.

^ Because Brother Siyukhov is currently in pretrial detention, it was not possible to obtain comments from him.

 

