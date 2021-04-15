MAY 18, 2022
RUSSIA
Inver Siyukhov Filled With Strength
The Maykopskiy City Court of the Republic of Adygeya will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Inver Siyukhov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
April 15, 2021
Charged for holding meetings using videoconferencing tools
April 16, 2021
Authorities searched Inver’s home as well as the homes of four other Jehovah’s Witnesses. He was interrogated and placed in temporary detention
April 17, 2021
Sent to pretrial detention
August 15, 2021
Transferred to a maximum-security detention center 110 kilometers (68 mi) from Maykop
September 13, 2021
The criminal trial began
Profile
We are confident that our dear Russian brothers and sisters will “go on acquiring power in the Lord and in the mightiness of his strength.”—Ephesians 6:10.
^ Because Brother Siyukhov is currently in pretrial detention, it was not possible to obtain comments from him.