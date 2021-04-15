Inver Siyukhov Filled With Strength

Inver Siyukhov

Born:1974 (Maykop)

Biography: Studied accounting and auditing. Has worked as a bank cashier and an accountant

Began studying with Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1989. Was impressed by their honesty. Baptized on September 9, 1990. Shared the truth with his younger sister, who was baptized in 1992. His sister and her husband are his only family members who are Witnesses

Personal Comments From Inver’s Fleshly Sister, Zarieta Churda

What is helping Inver to endure his detention?

The first time we were able to meet in the detention center, I asked him how he felt being so isolated from his friends and family. He lit up and said that from the moment the search began, he started to feel as if Jehovah was filling him with strength, just like you would fill up a balloon with air.

Additionally, he maintains a good spiritual routine by reading three chapters from the Hebrew Scriptures and one chapter from the Greek Scriptures every day. And he tries to help other inmates by offering them practical assistance. During the first two months, he helped two prisoners to quit smoking.

What have you done to prepare, knowing that you and your husband may also be arrested?

When tourists prepare to travel to another country, they may get immunized against potential diseases. My “immunizations” are Bible verses, our songs, and encouraging experiences. When Jehovah’s Witnesses were banned in Russia in 2017, I reread the Yearbook reports on how the work was carried out in other restricted countries. I was interested in learning how, despite the dangers, our brothers and sisters had maintained their faith and kept preaching.

We have decided that if we are arrested, we will not pity ourselves. We are going to view it as a challenging yet precious assignment, as if Jehovah has said to us: “Step over into Macedonia.”—Acts 16:9.