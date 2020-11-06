International Officials Protest Russia’s Persecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Similarly, in a joint letter to the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations Office, eight high-ranking officials mandated by the United Nations Human Rights Council express dismay over “the continued persecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Russian Federation, the liquidation of the Administrative Center of Jehovah’s Witnesses in St. Petersburg, and the banning of religious activities of all of its 395 branches in the country.” The officials also criticize Russia for ignoring the international community’s repeated calls to end the persecution.

The UN officials explain that Russia’s vague extremism laws have “been invoked to prohibit any religious activity by Jehovah’s Witnesses, instill fear among them, interfere with their privacy through police interventions and searches at their homes, to take some of their members into custody for the purpose of interrogation, and in some cases to convict and imprison them.”

“The right of the Jehovah’s Witnesses to religious practices and manifestations is provided by article 18 (1) of the ICCPR,” assert the officials. Thus, they call on the Russian Federation “to ensure that the 2002 Federal Law on Combating Extremist Activity does not unduly infringe upon the constitutional rights of individuals to freedom of thought, conscience, religion or belief.”

The letter also exposes some of the cruel treatment against our brothers. For example, it cites the five Witnesses from Saratov who were brutalized on February 6, 2020. The letter expounds: “Detained Jehovah’s Witnesses often suffer harsh detention conditions, ill-treatment, and other physical and psychological violence that may amount to torture, due to their religious beliefs.”

The officials’ letter refers to another tragic example of persecution—Russian officers tortured Brother Vadim Kutsenko on February 10, 2020. The Russian authorities deny torturing Brother Kutsenko. Unconvinced, the UN officials maintain “serious concerns at what appears to be a pattern of nationwide repression against Jehovah’s Witnesses’ communities through the criminalization of their peaceful activities.”