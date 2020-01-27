JANUARY 21, 2022
RUSSIA
In the City of Karpinsk, Reliance on Jehovah Leads to Strong Faith
The Karpinsk City Court of the Sverdlovsk Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sisters Darya Dulova, Venera Dulova, Brother Aleksandr Prianikov and his wife, Sister Anastasiya Prianikova, and Sister Svetlana Zalyaeva. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence
Time Line
January 27, 2020
Aleksandr, Darya, and Venera were sentenced in a separate case against them
February 2020
A second criminal case against Aleksandr, Darya, and Venera was initiated
March 30, 2020
Authorities searched the homes of the accused and confiscated electronic devices
May 19, 2020
Anastasiya and Svetlana were added to the criminal case. Both were ordered not to leave the area
April 29, 2021
The criminal trial began
Profiles
While the persecution of our brothers and sisters continues in Russia, how faith-strengthening it is to witness Jehovah’s loving care and support of these dear ones. The tested quality of their faith is resulting in “praise and glory and honor” for Jehovah’s name.—1 Peter 1:7.