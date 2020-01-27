In the City of Karpinsk, Reliance on Jehovah Leads to Strong Faith

Darya Dulova

Born: 2000 (Karpinsk, Sverdlovsk Region)

Biography: Youngest of three children. Has many interests ranging from the arts to sports

As a youth, she was impressed that people lived according to Bible principles. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2016

Personal Comments

How has your relationship with Jehovah grown during these trials?

Jehovah has become more real to me because of these trials. . . . When I see how Jehovah is helping me, even in small things, I become more courageous because I am sure that Jehovah will never abandon me. . . . Romans 8:38, 39 is a scripture that gives me a lot of courage.