Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Left: Sisters Darya and Venera Dulova. Right: Brother Aleksandr Prianikov and his wife, Anastasiya. Center: Sister Svetlana Zalyaeva

JANUARY 21, 2022
RUSSIA

In the City of Karpinsk, Reliance on Jehovah Leads to Strong Faith

In the City of Karpinsk, Reliance on Jehovah Leads to Strong Faith

The Karpinsk City Court of the Sverdlovsk Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sisters Darya Dulova, Venera Dulova, Brother Aleksandr Prianikov and his wife, Sister Anastasiya Prianikova, and Sister Svetlana Zalyaeva. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence

Time Line

  1. January 27, 2020

    Aleksandr, Darya, and Venera were sentenced in a separate case against them

  2. February 2020

    A second criminal case against Aleksandr, Darya, and Venera was initiated

  3. March 30, 2020

    Authorities searched the homes of the accused and confiscated electronic devices

  4. May 19, 2020

    Anastasiya and Svetlana were added to the criminal case. Both were ordered not to leave the area

  5. April 29, 2021

    The criminal trial began

Profiles

While the persecution of our brothers and sisters continues in Russia, how faith-strengthening it is to witness Jehovah’s loving care and support of these dear ones. The tested quality of their faith is resulting in “praise and glory and honor” for Jehovah’s name.—1 Peter 1:7.

 

NEWS RELEASES

In the City of Karpinsk, Reliance on Jehovah Leads to Strong Faith

English
In the City of Karpinsk, Reliance on Jehovah Leads to Strong Faith
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702022049/univ/art/702022049_univ_sqr_xl.jpg