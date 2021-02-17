FEBRUARY 16, 2023
RUSSIA
“I Have a Greater Appreciation for What Jehovah Provides”
The Kovrovskiy City Court of the Vladimir Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksey Kupriyanov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We too are determined to use the provisions we receive from Jehovah, which help us to “put on the complete suit of armor” in order to “stand firm against the crafty acts of the Devil.”—Ephesians 6:11.
Time Line
February 17, 2021
Officials searched seven homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses, including the Kupriyanovs’ home. Twenty-three brothers and sisters were interrogated
June 28, 2021
Criminal case initiated. Accused of participating in the activities of an extremist organization for attending meetings
July 8, 2021
Home searched a second time. Interrogated and placed in temporary detention
July 9, 2021
Transferred to a pretrial detention center
November 19, 2021
Released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest
June 21, 2022
House arrest replaced by other restrictions on movement and activities
October 4, 2022
Criminal trial began