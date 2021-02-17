Skip to content

Brother Aleksey Kupriyanov and his wife, Yelena

FEBRUARY 16, 2023
RUSSIA

“I Have a Greater Appreciation for What Jehovah Provides”

The Kovrovskiy City Court of the Vladimir Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksey Kupriyanov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We too are determined to use the provisions we receive from Jehovah, which help us to “put on the complete suit of armor” in order to “stand firm against the crafty acts of the Devil.”—Ephesians 6:11.

Time Line

  1. February 17, 2021

    Officials searched seven homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses, including the Kupriyanovs’ home. Twenty-three brothers and sisters were interrogated

  2. June 28, 2021

    Criminal case initiated. Accused of participating in the activities of an extremist organization for attending meetings

  3. July 8, 2021

    Home searched a second time. Interrogated and placed in temporary detention

  4. July 9, 2021

    Transferred to a pretrial detention center

  5. November 19, 2021

    Released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest

  6. June 21, 2022

    House arrest replaced by other restrictions on movement and activities

  7. October 4, 2022

    Criminal trial began

 

