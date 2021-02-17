Aleksey Kupriyanov

Born: 1973 (Kovrov)

Biography: Works as an accountant

Married Yelena in 1993. They have one son

Introduced to Jehovah’s Witnesses by a brother witnessing informally on a train. Aleksey and Yelena began to study the Bible. Aleksey was baptized in 1993 and Yelena in 1994

Personal Comments

How have you been affected by your time in the detention center?

After being in the detention center, I have a greater appreciation for what Jehovah provides for us spiritually and how important it is to take advantage of these provisions. One of my favorite scriptures is Ecclesiastes 9:10, which says in part: “Whatever your hand finds to do, do with all your might.” I am more determined than ever to do all I can now to build up my spiritual storehouse, since I know this will be very important in the future.