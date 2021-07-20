Ildar Urazbakhtin

Born: 1963 (Bratsk, Irkutsk Region)

Biography: Studied electrical engineering. Works as an inspector in the nuclear energy industry

Married Gulnora in 1987. Had prayed to God to find meaning in his life. Was contacted by Jehovah’s Witnesses and began to study the Bible. Baptized in 1999. Gulnora was baptized in 2006

They have one son, one daughter, and three granddaughters

Personal Comments

How did Jehovah strengthen you during your time in the detention center?

When they put me in the detention facility, I did not know what to do or what to expect. Jehovah strengthened me in a remarkable way. One of the guards came to the window in my cell and asked: “Is there anything I could bring you to read?” I asked: “Do you have a Bible?” I then spent the next few hours reading with great pleasure some of my favorite Bible accounts. After that, another guard found out I was spiritually-minded, and he started asking me all sorts of questions. We talked for several hours. That was exactly what I needed.

What helps you to maintain your confidence?

Proverbs 28:1 says: “The wicked flee when no one pursues them, but the righteous are as confident as a lion.” Knowing for a certainty that I am not a criminal helps me to look my opposers square in the eyes. There is nothing for me to be ashamed of. I am proud to bear Jehovah’s name! The persecution we have faced in Russia has only served to make us stronger. Jehovah is true to his word when he said he will finish our training and make us strong.—1 Peter 5:10.