Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Brother Ildar Urazbakhtin

OCTOBER 18, 2022
RUSSIA

“I Am Proud to Bear Jehovah’s Name”

“I Am Proud to Bear Jehovah’s Name”

On October 10, 2022, the Kezhemskiy District Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory convicted Brother Ildar Urazbakhtin. He received a suspended prison sentence of three years and is not required to go to prison at this time.

Time Line

  1. July 20, 2021

    At least five homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses were searched in the city of Kodinsk, including that of Ildar and his family. He was placed in a temporary detention facility

  2. July 21, 2021

    Released and placed under house arrest. Prohibited from using the telephone or the Internet

  3. September 20, 2021

    Released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions

  4. January 13, 2022

    Charged with holding video conferences where he “encouraged deep study of the Bible and encouraged brothers and sisters to support one another”

  5. March 30, 2022

    Criminal trial began

Profile

The experiences of Ildar and other brothers and sisters in Russia remind us that our God, Jehovah, is eager and ready to help us in “times of distress.”—Psalm 46:1.

 

You May Also Like

LEGAL DEVELOPMENTS

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

“I Am Proud to Bear Jehovah’s Name”

English
“I Am Proud to Bear Jehovah’s Name”
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702022154/univ/art/702022154_univ_sqr_xl.jpg