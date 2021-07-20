OCTOBER 18, 2022
RUSSIA
“I Am Proud to Bear Jehovah’s Name”
On October 10, 2022, the Kezhemskiy District Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory convicted Brother Ildar Urazbakhtin. He received a suspended prison sentence of three years and is not required to go to prison at this time.
Time Line
July 20, 2021
At least five homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses were searched in the city of Kodinsk, including that of Ildar and his family. He was placed in a temporary detention facility
July 21, 2021
Released and placed under house arrest. Prohibited from using the telephone or the Internet
September 20, 2021
Released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions
January 13, 2022
Charged with holding video conferences where he “encouraged deep study of the Bible and encouraged brothers and sisters to support one another”
March 30, 2022
Criminal trial began
Profile
The experiences of Ildar and other brothers and sisters in Russia remind us that our God, Jehovah, is eager and ready to help us in “times of distress.”—Psalm 46:1.