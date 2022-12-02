DECEMBER 2, 2022
RUSSIA
“I Am Doing Something Very Important”
The Leninskiy District Court of Tambov will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Oleg Sirotkin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
Oleg’s example is a wonderful reminder that with strong faith in Jehovah, a person “will not fear bad news. His heart is steadfast, trusting in Jehovah.”—Psalm 112:7.
Time Line
March 2021
Surveillance secretly initiated. Audio recorder hidden in Oleg’s living room and screenshots taken of computer activity
September 14, 2021
Criminal case initiated
September 21, 2021
Home searched. Computer and personal records confiscated and submitted as evidence
October 22, 2021
Car seized
April 11, 2022
Criminal trial began