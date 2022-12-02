Skip to content

Brother Oleg Sirotkin

DECEMBER 2, 2022
RUSSIA

“I Am Doing Something Very Important”

The Leninskiy District Court of Tambov will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Oleg Sirotkin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

Oleg’s example is a wonderful reminder that with strong faith in Jehovah, a person “will not fear bad news. His heart is steadfast, trusting in Jehovah.”—Psalm 112:7.

Time Line

  1. March 2021

    Surveillance secretly initiated. Audio recorder hidden in Oleg’s living room and screenshots taken of computer activity

  2. September 14, 2021

    Criminal case initiated

  3. September 21, 2021

    Home searched. Computer and personal records confiscated and submitted as evidence

  4. October 22, 2021

    Car seized

  5. April 11, 2022

    Criminal trial began

 

