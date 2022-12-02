Oleg Sirotkin

Born: 1964 (Yaroslavl, Yaroslavl Region)

Biography: Works as a sales manager at a chemical factory

Married Nataliya in 2000. First introduced to Jehovah’s Witnesses when his mother began to study. Was pleased to have his questions answered directly from the Bible. Baptized along with his wife in 2007

They raised two daughters

Personal Comments

What has helped you to remain calm during this trial?

Right before my first court hearing, a brother gave me some wonderful reminders. He said: “Remember that no matter what the outcome is, you are already victorious in Jehovah’s eyes. You are not there to vindicate yourself but to defend God’s name and his sovereignty, which is an honor.” He then added: “You will feel as if your Father is taking you by the hand and leading you into the courtroom. He will be right there with you.” These thoughts still uplift me, give me courage, and remind me that I am doing something very important.