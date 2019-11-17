Helping Others and Trusting in Jehovah Sustain Brothers in Tynda

Valeriy Slashchev

Born: 1981 (Tynda, Amur Region)

Biography: Raised from birth by foster parents. Served in the army. Later worked as a railroad track serviceman

Was a heavy drinker and often got into fights. Began studying the Bible in 2002. Married Tatyana, who had also begun studying the Bible, in 2003. Baptized in 2004

Personal Comments

How have the brothers and sisters helped you during this trial?

Even though we cannot meet together in person, the brothers and sisters have been really supportive. Their encouragement makes it feel as if someone is telling you: “Everything is all right. We are with you.”