JANUARY 26, 2022
RUSSIA
Helping Others and Trusting in Jehovah Sustain Brothers in Tynda
The Tyndinskiy District Court of the Amur Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Vladimir Bukin, Mikhail Burkov, Valeriy Slashchev, and Sergey Yuferov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
November 17, 2019
Law enforcement officers searched the homes of eight families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the area, including those of the four brothers
November 18, 2019
Investigators charged all four brothers with extremism. They were placed under recognizance agreements preventing them from leaving the area
July 26, 2021
The criminal trial began
Profiles
We are confident that Jehovah will continue “showing loyal love” to our dear brothers and to all his faithful servants.—Genesis 39:21.