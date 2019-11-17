Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Left to right: Brothers Vladimir Bukin, Mikhail Burkov, Valeriy Slashchev, and Sergey Yuferov

JANUARY 26, 2022
RUSSIA

Helping Others and Trusting in Jehovah Sustain Brothers in Tynda

Helping Others and Trusting in Jehovah Sustain Brothers in Tynda

The Tyndinskiy District Court of the Amur Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Vladimir Bukin, Mikhail Burkov, Valeriy Slashchev, and Sergey Yuferov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. November 17, 2019

    Law enforcement officers searched the homes of eight families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the area, including those of the four brothers

  2. November 18, 2019

    Investigators charged all four brothers with extremism. They were placed under recognizance agreements preventing them from leaving the area

  3. July 26, 2021

    The criminal trial began

Profiles

We are confident that Jehovah will continue “showing loyal love” to our dear brothers and to all his faithful servants.—Genesis 39:21.

 

Learn More

LEGAL DEVELOPMENTS

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

Helping Others and Trusting in Jehovah Sustain Brothers in Tynda

English
Helping Others and Trusting in Jehovah Sustain Brothers in Tynda
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702022054/univ/art/702022054_univ_sqr_xl.jpg