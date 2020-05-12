Galina Kobeleva Determined to Give a Witness in Court

Galina Kobeleva

Born: 1956 (Verkhniye Mully, Perm Territory)

Biography: Worked in sales and accounting. Enjoys gardening

First learned about Jehovah’s Witnesses from her mother. The love among the brothers and sisters in the congregation helped convince her that she had found the truth. Baptized in 1998

Personal Comments

What motivates you to give a bold witness?

I view the court as my personal territory. I feel that Jehovah and Jesus are expecting me to give a witness before the court.

Also, the local brothers and sisters support me at every judicial hearing. Even though I am alone during the judicial hearings, I can always sense the support coming from the ones who are praying for me.

What passage from the Bible helps you endure?

One of my favorite scriptures is Isaiah 48:17, 18, which says in part: “I, Jehovah, am your God, the One teaching you to benefit yourself, the One guiding you in the way you should walk.” . . . I often meditate on the benefits of following his path and the great happiness it brings me. Ahead of us is the wonderful prospect of living under perfect conditions in a paradise earth. But right now, we have the opportunity to take note of how our almighty Friend and Father is by our side during our trials and to draw closer to him. . . . If I abandoned his path, I would still have to face the difficulties of life, but would be doing so without the only one who can truly comfort and help me.