Sister Galina Kobeleva and her son, Brother Sergey Kobelev

JUNE 15, 2022
RUSSIA

Galina Kobeleva Determined to Give a Witness in Court

The Lesozavodskiy District Court of the Primorye Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Galina Kobeleva. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. May 12, 2020

    Security forces in the Primorye Territory searched the homes of three families of Jehovah’s Witnesses, including Galina’s home. Both she and her son, Brother Sergey Kobelev, were interrogated and placed under investigation

  2. March 8, 2021

    Authorities initiated a criminal case against Galina. She was accused of participating in the activities of an extremist organization

  3. April 7, 2021

    She was placed under travel restrictions

  4. October 29, 2021

    The criminal trial began

Profile

How grateful we are that Jehovah continues to bring his faithful servants, like Galina, into a “place of safety” as they courageously defend his name.—2 Samuel 22:18-21.

 

NEWS RELEASES

