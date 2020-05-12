JUNE 15, 2022
RUSSIA
Galina Kobeleva Determined to Give a Witness in Court
The Lesozavodskiy District Court of the Primorye Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Galina Kobeleva. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
May 12, 2020
Security forces in the Primorye Territory searched the homes of three families of Jehovah’s Witnesses, including Galina’s home. Both she and her son, Brother Sergey Kobelev, were interrogated and placed under investigation
March 8, 2021
Authorities initiated a criminal case against Galina. She was accused of participating in the activities of an extremist organization
April 7, 2021
She was placed under travel restrictions
October 29, 2021
The criminal trial began
Profile
How grateful we are that Jehovah continues to bring his faithful servants, like Galina, into a “place of safety” as they courageously defend his name.—2 Samuel 22:18-21.