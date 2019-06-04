Galina Abrosimova Overcomes Her Fears

Galina Abrosimova

Born: 1966 (Prigorodnoye, Penza Region)

Biography: Enjoys knitting and needlework. Was employed as a pharmacist. After retirement, started working as an assistant in a tailor shop. Has two children

Turned to the Bible for answers when her husband died. The clarity and practicality of God’s Word touched her heart. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2000

Personal Comments

What helped you to overcome your fear of speaking up in the courtroom?

The court hearings, especially the first one, felt very unfamiliar. I asked all my friends to pray for me to overcome my fear. I got a letter from a brother who had already been sentenced. He wrote: “You simply need to trust in Jehovah . . . You will see what sort of calmness you will experience.” I do feel much calmer now. I think of that first hearing as being like the initial call in the ministry. You do not know what is waiting for you behind the door. But then the door opens, and you often have a good conversation.