Sister Galina Abrosimova

MAY 10, 2022
RUSSIA

Galina Abrosimova Overcomes Her Fears

On May 6, 2022, the Sovietskiy District Court of Nizhny Novgorod convicted Sister Galina Abrosimova and imposed a suspended prison sentence of six years. She is not required to go to prison at this time.

Time Line

  1. June 4, 2019

    Investigators initiated a case against an unspecified number of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. The charges included holding meetings, collecting donations, and proselytizing for a banned religious organization

  2. July 17, 2019

    Mass raids and searches were carried out in the homes of 35 families of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Galina was arrested and placed in a temporary detention center for two days

  3. October 19, 2021

    Galina’s criminal trial began

Profile

We are convinced that Jehovah will continue to give our brothers and sisters in Russia the courage to ‘stand before governors and kings for a witness to them.’—Mark 13:9.

 

NEWS RELEASES

