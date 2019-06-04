MAY 10, 2022
RUSSIA
Galina Abrosimova Overcomes Her Fears
On May 6, 2022, the Sovietskiy District Court of Nizhny Novgorod convicted Sister Galina Abrosimova and imposed a suspended prison sentence of six years. She is not required to go to prison at this time.
Time Line
June 4, 2019
Investigators initiated a case against an unspecified number of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. The charges included holding meetings, collecting donations, and proselytizing for a banned religious organization
July 17, 2019
Mass raids and searches were carried out in the homes of 35 families of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Galina was arrested and placed in a temporary detention center for two days
October 19, 2021
Galina’s criminal trial began
Profile
We are convinced that Jehovah will continue to give our brothers and sisters in Russia the courage to ‘stand before governors and kings for a witness to them.’—Mark 13:9.