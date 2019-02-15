Gaining Strength Through Prayer

Vyacheslav Boronos

Born: 1966 (Omsk, Omsk Region)

Biography: He has worked in home construction and remodeling for over 25 years. Married Viktoriya in 1991. Vyacheslav was baptized in 2003

Personal Comments

How has your experience impacted your prayers for others facing opposition?

When I read about new searches and arrests that have taken place or the continuing court cases of our brothers and sisters, I pray for them by name. . . . I ask Jehovah to turn his attention to each of them and to give them as much strength, endurance, confidence, and faith as they need to be able to face all their trials.