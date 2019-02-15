JULY 26, 2022
RUSSIA
Gaining Strength Through Prayer
The Surgut City Court of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area—Yugra will soon announce its verdict in a case involving 17 brothers and one sister. Among them are Brothers Vyacheslav Boronos, Saveliy Gargalyk, Yevgeniy Kayryak, Artem Kim, Sergey Loginov, Aleksey Plekhov, and Sergey Volosnikov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
February 15, 2019
Police officers searched numerous homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Surgut and nearby cities. As a result, three brothers, including Sergey Loginov, were sent to pretrial detention. One other brother was later ordered to report to a psychiatric hospital. The seven brothers profiled in this report were physically mistreated after refusing to disclose details about their fellow worshippers
February 26, 2019
The European Court of Human Rights ordered the Russian government to release Sergey Loginov so that he could receive medical attention
April 11, 2019
Sergey Loginov was released from pretrial detention
October 29, 2021
Criminal trial began
Profiles
As our courageous brothers continue to face trials, we are confident that Jehovah hears their prayers and answers quickly when they are in distress.—Psalm 69:17.