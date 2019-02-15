Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

From left to right, top row: Brothers Vyacheslav Boronos, Saveliy Gargalyk, Yevgeniy Kayryak, and Artem Kim. Bottom row: Brothers Sergey Loginov, Aleksey Plekhov, and Sergey Volosnikov

JULY 26, 2022
RUSSIA

Gaining Strength Through Prayer

Gaining Strength Through Prayer

The Surgut City Court of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area—Yugra will soon announce its verdict in a case involving 17 brothers and one sister. Among them are Brothers Vyacheslav Boronos, Saveliy Gargalyk, Yevgeniy Kayryak, Artem Kim, Sergey Loginov, Aleksey Plekhov, and Sergey Volosnikov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. February 15, 2019

    Police officers searched numerous homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Surgut and nearby cities. As a result, three brothers, including Sergey Loginov, were sent to pretrial detention. One other brother was later ordered to report to a psychiatric hospital. The seven brothers profiled in this report were physically mistreated after refusing to disclose details about their fellow worshippers

  2. February 26, 2019

    The European Court of Human Rights ordered the Russian government to release Sergey Loginov so that he could receive medical attention

  3. April 11, 2019

    Sergey Loginov was released from pretrial detention

  4. October 29, 2021

    Criminal trial began

Profiles

As our courageous brothers continue to face trials, we are confident that Jehovah hears their prayers and answers quickly when they are in distress.—Psalm 69:17.

 

You May Also Like

LEGAL DEVELOPMENTS

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

Gaining Strength Through Prayer

English
Gaining Strength Through Prayer
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702022074/univ/art/702022074_univ_sqr_xl.jpg