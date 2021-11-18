NOVEMBER 18, 2021
RUSSIA
Friendship With Jehovah and Fellow Witnesses Helps Brother Andrey Ledyaykin Remain Strong
Time Line
The Severskiy City Court of the Tomsk Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Andrey Ledyaykin. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence
July 12, 2021
Andrey’s trial began
March 30, 2021
Andrey was charged with participation in extremist activities
March 29, 2021
Andrey was placed under travel restrictions
March 25, 2021
A criminal case was initiated against Andrey. Consequently, he was fired from his job
July 14, 2020
Officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and two police officers arrested Andrey at his job. Later, they searched his home for 12 hours
March-April 2020
An FSB agent pretended to show interest in the Bible and secretly filmed her conversations with Andrey and other brothers and sisters
Profile
We are encouraged to see that despite the difficulties Andrey is experiencing, he is being cared for in a “special way.”—Psalm 4:3.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.