Brother Andrey Ledyaykin

NOVEMBER 18, 2021
RUSSIA

Friendship With Jehovah and Fellow Witnesses Helps Brother Andrey Ledyaykin Remain Strong

Time Line

  1. The Severskiy City Court of the Tomsk Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Andrey Ledyaykin. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence

  2. July 12, 2021

    Andrey’s trial began

  3. March 30, 2021

    Andrey was charged with participation in extremist activities

  4. March 29, 2021

    Andrey was placed under travel restrictions

  5. March 25, 2021

    A criminal case was initiated against Andrey. Consequently, he was fired from his job

  6. July 14, 2020

    Officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and two police officers arrested Andrey at his job. Later, they searched his home for 12 hours

  7. March-April 2020

    An FSB agent pretended to show interest in the Bible and secretly filmed her conversations with Andrey and other brothers and sisters

Profile

We are encouraged to see that despite the difficulties Andrey is experiencing, he is being cared for in a “special way.”—Psalm 4:3.

^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.

 

