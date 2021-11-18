Friendship With Jehovah and Fellow Witnesses Helps Brother Andrey Ledyaykin Remain Strong

Andrey Ledyaykin

Born: 1988 (Seversk, Tomsk Region)

Biography: Enjoys skiing, ice skating, swimming, and taking nature walks. Worked as an accountant

After his grandfather died, had questions about death, God, and the future. Reluctantly accepted an invitation from a friend to attend a meeting. Was immediately impressed by the love he received. Baptized in 2013. Currently, the only baptized Witness in his family

Personal Comments

How has your friendship with Jehovah been a source of strength?

Jehovah has never abandoned me during this entire time . . . During this period, I have experienced his help and support more than I ever experienced it in all my years of serving him. He knows that I am suffering for his name, and he never abandons those loyal to him. Jehovah is the very best friend a person can have!

How has your friendship with fellow Witnesses been a source of strength?

At times, I am left speechless and cannot adequately express my thanks for the love that has been shown to me. It is obvious that in our brotherhood, there is no such thing as “someone else’s pain.” On the contrary, our brothers and sisters treat our concerns as if they were their own.