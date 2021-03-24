Four Brothers in Smolensk Brave Intense Persecution and Prison for Their Faith

The persecution in Smolensk predates the 2017 Supreme Court ruling that criminalized our brothers’ activity in Russia. On December 18, 2016, 15 armed police officers interrupted a congregation meeting at a Kingdom Hall in Smolensk. Some 60 brothers and sisters were in attendance. During the raid, officers planted and then “found” literature the Russian government has classified as “extremist material.”

A series of searches, arrests, and detentions followed in 2018 and 2019. On April 25, 2019, officers raided several homes and took into custody Brothers Ruslan Korolyov, Valeriy Shalev, and Viktor Malkov. Viktor asked the officers: “I was imprisoned for seven years for fighting, then became a believer. Now you want to imprison me for . . . preaching the good news?”

Brother Yevgeniy Deshko was arrested and detained several days after the other brothers. Yevgeniy recalls: “Because I had anticipated that this might happen to me, I was ready to accept it.” He continues to be encouraged by Jehovah’s words to Joshua: “Be courageous and strong. Do not be struck with terror or fear, for Jehovah your God is with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9) Yevgeniy explains: “It contains both a call to be courageous as well as an assurance of support.”

While in detention, Ruslan says he meditated on Jesus’ words at Matthew 6:34. Instead of worrying about what might happen, Ruslan recalls: “I occupied myself with letter writing, Bible reading, and speaking with my fellow cell mates about the truth. I didn’t particularly have time to be overwhelmed with anxiety.”

In March 2020, Federal Security Service (FSB) investigator, G. P. Bezrukov, reduced the four brothers’ restrictions, ending their house arrest. They had spent almost one year behind bars and confined to their homes. The change was a direct result of our faithful brothers’ positive, cooperative attitudes while detained. The investigator was confident that if he granted them more freedom they would not interfere with the investigation or pose a threat during any additional interrogation.

Sadly, shortly after this, Viktor passed away. Reportedly, the poor conditions in pretrial detention and the stress associated with his criminal prosecution irreparably damaged his health.

Ruslan, Valeriy, and Yevgeniy are determined to follow the example of Viktor and many others who have proved faithful to the end. By maintaining their spiritual focus, they are not just coping with persecution—they are thriving despite it.

Valeriy says: “Because of my imprisonment, Jehovah became even closer to me. I was never so close to him. I read the Bible constantly. Prison is not a great place to be, but people survive even without Jehovah’s support. So all the more, with Jehovah’s support we can endure.”

Yevgeniy comments that he is now even more convinced of Jehovah’s help. Yevgeniy says: “I am convinced that our Father helps us, especially in those instances when we have really serious tests. So now I rarely worry about what tests might still be ahead.”

Whatever the outcome of his court case, Yevgeniy says: “I am determined to keep doing everything in order to endure all these difficulties and remain faithful.”

With Jehovah’s help, we know that these brothers and their families will continue to endure with joy during this time of hardship.—2 Thessalonians 3:5.