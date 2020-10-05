Four Brothers and a Married Couple Face Up to Seven Years in Prison in Russia

Nearly three years ago, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) initiated a surveillance operation that included recording the phone conversations of our brothers and sisters in Ulyanovsk. On February 24, 2019, the FSB opened a criminal investigation into the Mysins and Brothers Khachikyan, Tabakov, and Zelenskiy.

Three days later, at 5 a.m., officers raided the homes of Brothers Khachikyan, Tabakov, and Zelenskiy. All three brothers were arrested and temporarily detained. That same morning, Sister Mysina received a phone call. The caller informed her that her car had been damaged and asked that she and her husband, Sergey, step outside. As soon as Brother Mysin opened the door, FSB officers burst into the apartment. The officers searched the apartment and seized the family’s electronic devices. The couple were then arrested.

The next day, the Leninsky District Court of the Ulyanovsk Region placed Brother Mysin in pretrial detention. Sister Mysina and the other three brothers were placed under house arrest.

Brother Mysin spent a total of 55 days in pretrial detention and 123 days under house arrest. Sister Mysina, Brothers Khachikyan, Tabakov, and Zelenskiy spent between 50 and 55 days under house arrest.

On the morning of May 15, 2019, FSB officers searched the home of Brother Ganin and arrested him. He spent two days in a temporary holding facility.

All six publishers are now under minimal restrictions. However, the authorities continue to pressure them by other means. Local authorities have blocked the Mysins and Brother Tabakov from accessing money in their bank accounts, nearly 500,000 rubles ($6,313 U.S.) and 600,000 rubles ($7,575 U.S.) respectively.

We pray that the inspired words of the psalmist will continue to strengthen our brothers and sisters in Russia as they stand trial for their faith: “God is our refuge and strength, a help that is readily found in times of distress.”—Psalm 46:1.