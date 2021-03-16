DECEMBER 20, 2021
RUSSIA
Four Brothers Await Result of Trial After Unprecedented Home Raids in Trans-Baikal Territory
Time Line
The Central District Court of Chita will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Vladimir Ermolaev, Sergey Kirilyuk, Igor Mamalimov, and Aleksandr Putintsev. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence
March 16, 2021
Court proceedings began
February 2, 2021
Vladimir, Sergey, Igor, and Aleksandr were officially charged with organizing the activities of a banned organization
April 3, 2020
Vladimir released from house arrest
February 15, 2020
Sergey released after five days of detention
February 12, 2020
Igor and Aleksandr released from detainment. Sergey’s detainment was extended for 72 hours. Vladimir was sentenced to house arrest for 52 days
February 10, 2020
FSB officers searched 50 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Trans-Baikal Territory. The mass raids included the homes of elderly and disabled Witnesses. In one family, a Witness minor was beaten in front of his mother and younger sister. One brother was tortured. At the conclusion of the searches, officers detained ten brothers, including Igor, Aleksandr, Sergey, and Vladimir
Profiles
May we imitate the strong faith of our dear brothers who, like Daniel and his three companions, ‘resolved in their heart’ to remain loyal to Jehovah despite great pressure from secular authorities.—Daniel 1:8.