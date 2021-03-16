Skip to content

Top row (left to right): Brother Vladimir Ermolaev and his wife, Valeriya; Brother Sergey Kirilyuk and his wife, Olga

Bottom row (left to right): Brother Igor Mamalimov and his wife, Natalya; Brother Aleksandr Putintsev and his wife, Galina

DECEMBER 20, 2021
RUSSIA

Four Brothers Await Result of Trial After Unprecedented Home Raids in Trans-Baikal Territory

Time Line

The Central District Court of Chita will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Vladimir Ermolaev, Sergey Kirilyuk, Igor Mamalimov, and Aleksandr Putintsev. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence

  1. March 16, 2021

    Court proceedings began

  2. February 2, 2021

    Vladimir, Sergey, Igor, and Aleksandr were officially charged with organizing the activities of a banned organization

  3. April 3, 2020

    Vladimir released from house arrest

  4. February 15, 2020

    Sergey released after five days of detention

  5. February 12, 2020

    Igor and Aleksandr released from detainment. Sergey’s detainment was extended for 72 hours. Vladimir was sentenced to house arrest for 52 days

  6. February 10, 2020

    FSB officers searched 50 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Trans-Baikal Territory. The mass raids included the homes of elderly and disabled Witnesses. In one family, a Witness minor was beaten in front of his mother and younger sister. One brother was tortured. At the conclusion of the searches, officers detained ten brothers, including Igor, Aleksandr, Sergey, and Vladimir

Profiles

May we imitate the strong faith of our dear brothers who, like Daniel and his three companions, ‘resolved in their heart’ to remain loyal to Jehovah despite great pressure from secular authorities.—Daniel 1:8.

 

