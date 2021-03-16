Four Brothers Await Result of Trial After Unprecedented Home Raids in Trans-Baikal Territory

Sergey Kirilyuk

Born: 1972 (Cheremkhovo, Irkutsk Region)

Biography: Grew up in large family with six children. Works as a welder. Married Olga in 1992. They have three children

Sergey and Olga became interested in the Bible in the late 1990’s. Baptized in 1998

Personal Comments

How did your conduct in the detention center affect others?

I was put into a cell with a repeat offender. He had spent practically his entire adult life in prison. . . . Every time I would come back to the cell after an interrogation, he would ask: “So, did you give in?” and I would respond: “No.” It was clear that he respected me. [The authorities] would interrogate me all day and did not give me anything to eat. But my cellmate would collect food for me to eat when I was brought back to my cell. I did not go hungry.