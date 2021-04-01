AUGUST 24, 2022
RUSSIA
Focus on Others Helps Brothers Endure Detention
The Taiginskiy City Court of the Kemerovo Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Maksim Morozov and Yuriy Usanov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
April 1, 2021
Criminal case initiated against Yuriy for organizing religious meetings of a banned organization
April 2, 2021
Authorities searched Yuriy’s home for three hours. He was arrested and sent to pretrial detention
August 4, 2021
Criminal case initiated against Maksim
August 6, 2021
Maksim was arrested and detained overnight
August 7, 2021
Maksim was criminally charged and sent to pretrial detention
May 16, 2022
Criminal trial began
Profiles
We know Jehovah deeply appreciates the selfless spirit these brothers and sisters display. We are confident that Jehovah will continue to bless them now and even more in the future.—Hebrews 11:26.
a During the preparation of this article, Brother Usanov was in pretrial detention. It was not possible to obtain comments from him.