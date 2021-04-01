Skip to content

Brothers Maksim Morozov and Yuriy Usanov

AUGUST 24, 2022
RUSSIA

Focus on Others Helps Brothers Endure Detention

The Taiginskiy City Court of the Kemerovo Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Maksim Morozov and Yuriy Usanov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. April 1, 2021

    Criminal case initiated against Yuriy for organizing religious meetings of a banned organization

  2. April 2, 2021

    Authorities searched Yuriy’s home for three hours. He was arrested and sent to pretrial detention

  3. August 4, 2021

    Criminal case initiated against Maksim

  4. August 6, 2021

    Maksim was arrested and detained overnight

  5. August 7, 2021

    Maksim was criminally charged and sent to pretrial detention

  6. May 16, 2022

    Criminal trial began

Profiles

We know Jehovah deeply appreciates the selfless spirit these brothers and sisters display. We are confident that Jehovah will continue to bless them now and even more in the future.—Hebrews 11:26.

a During the preparation of this article, Brother Usanov was in pretrial detention. It was not possible to obtain comments from him.

 

