Focus on Others Helps Brothers Endure Detention

Maksim Morozov

Born:1983 (Volgograd, Volgograd Region)

Biography: Served as a paratrooper in the army. Later became a truck driver

Started studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses after leaving the army. Baptized in 2009

Personal Comments

What is helping you to maintain your joy while being detained?

I have a Bible, which I read every day. I especially appreciate reading the apostle Paul’s letters and the way he described being locked in prison or in chains and stocks. He did not concentrate on his circumstances but focused on his spiritual work.

Also, knowing that I am not alone helps me to stay positive. I have Jehovah, Jesus, a multitude of angels and, of course, our brotherhood. In a Caleb and Sophia video, we saw how the angels reacted when the children made good decisions in school. That reminds me that it is important to view each difficulty as an opportunity to show my loyalty to God. And this enables me to concentrate less on myself and my difficulties and to maintain a broader perspective.