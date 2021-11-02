Five Prosecuted in Sakhalin Rely on Jehovah for Support

Vyacheslav Ivanov

Born: 1970 (Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Sakhalin Region)

Biography: As a child, enjoyed playing soccer, tennis, and hockey. Served in the army and received training in radio engineering. Worked as an electrician. Currently operates a home-renovation company

Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1993. Married his wife, Irina, in 2008

Personal Comments

When have you felt Jehovah’s support?

When I speak up and do not allow opportunities to pass by, I experience the peace of God. I feel that I am under his protection and that our enemy is unable to do anything to me.