Top row (left to right): Brothers Vyacheslav Ivanov and Aleksandr Kozlitin

Bottom row (left to right): Brother Sergey Kulakov, Sister Tatyana Kulakova, and Brother Yevgeniy Yelin

NOVEMBER 2, 2021
RUSSIA

Five Prosecuted in Sakhalin Rely on Jehovah for Support

Time Line

  1. The Nevelskiy City Court of the Sakhalin Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Vyacheslav Ivanov, Aleksandr Kozlitin, Sergey Kulakov, Sister Tatyana Kulakova, and Brother Yevgeniy Yelin. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence

  2. July 2020

    Vyacheslav, Aleksandr, Sergey, and Tatyana were placed under travel restrictions

  3. April 2, 2020

    Yevgeniy was placed under travel restrictions

  4. January 20, 2019

    Officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Russia’s secret police, raided at least 11 homes of citizens suspected of being Jehovah’s Witnesses. The officers were aggressive and interrogated the minor children of the families. This occurred shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to address the persecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Profiles

We know that Jehovah will continue to care for our dear brothers and sisters as they keep echoing the words of the prophet Isaiah: “God is my salvation. I will trust and feel no dread.”—Isaiah 12:2.

^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.

 

