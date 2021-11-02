NOVEMBER 2, 2021
RUSSIA
Five Prosecuted in Sakhalin Rely on Jehovah for Support
Time Line
The Nevelskiy City Court of the Sakhalin Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Vyacheslav Ivanov, Aleksandr Kozlitin, Sergey Kulakov, Sister Tatyana Kulakova, and Brother Yevgeniy Yelin. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence
July 2020
Vyacheslav, Aleksandr, Sergey, and Tatyana were placed under travel restrictions
April 2, 2020
Yevgeniy was placed under travel restrictions
January 20, 2019
Officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Russia’s secret police, raided at least 11 homes of citizens suspected of being Jehovah’s Witnesses. The officers were aggressive and interrogated the minor children of the families. This occurred shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to address the persecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses
Profiles
We know that Jehovah will continue to care for our dear brothers and sisters as they keep echoing the words of the prophet Isaiah: “God is my salvation. I will trust and feel no dread.”—Isaiah 12:2.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.