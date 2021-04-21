Five Brothers Maintain Courage and Joy During Mass Raids and Arrest in City of Perm, Russia

On September 17, 2018, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and other special troops carried out mass raids in the Perm Territory. At least ten of our brothers’ homes were searched. During the search, the officials seized money, mobile phones, and other electronic devices. Viktor and Igor were detained for several days and then placed under house arrest for nearly four months. Currently, they are all under various recognizance agreements. Their names have been added to Russia’s list of “extremists.”

Each of these brothers continue to display remarkable courage and are maintaining their joy despite the challenges.

Yuriy relates that he now prays to Jehovah more frequently. He also meditates regularly on the ways Jehovah supports and strengthens him. He shares: “The words of Joshua 1:7 help me to be calm. I found guidance in these words that I needed to follow. I could sense that Jehovah was helping me and caring for me.”

Viktor notes that meditating on Jehovah’s organization helped him to remain calm during his trial. He comments: “I tried to imagine Jehovah’s greatness, the visible and invisible parts of his organization, our great brotherhood, the scale of the preaching work, and the beauty and logic of the truth. It all helped me not to focus on myself. Everything immediately became calmer.”

After returning home, Igor found humor in some of his experiences. He recalls: “While in the detention facility, my daughter drew a picture of the new world to encourage me. The officials would not allow the drawing through. My wife said the prison staff looked at the picture for a long time and then returned it to her, stating: ‘We cannot accept this. It looks like an escape plan.’” He continues: “Well, the new world [is our] ‘escape plan’ from this wicked system!”

We are confident that Jehovah will continue to use his holy spirit to assist these brothers and their families. We know that Jehovah will always provide the strength they need.—Ephesians 3:20.